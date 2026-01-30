https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/russias-rostec-to-debut-new-sarma-mlrs-at-saudi-defense-show-in-february-1123553744.html

Russia's Rostec to Debut New Sarma MLRS at Saudi Defense Show in February

Russian state corporation Rostec said on Friday it was preparing to unveil its newest highly mobile multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), Sarma, at World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh in February.

"Rostec will for the first time showcase the newest highly mobile multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) Sarma. The weapon system's debut will take place at World Defense Show 2026, an international defense and security exhibition in Riyadh," the statement read. The Sarma MLRS is based on an 8x8 all-wheel-drive chassis, has a 300mm caliber, and is effective against a wide range of targets, such as personnel, artillery, armored vehicles, air defense systems, and other offensive means and military installations. Bekkhan Ozdoyev, Rostec's industrial director in charge of the armaments cluster, said that the combat vehicle's high mobility allows it to deploy to and leave a firing position in just three minutes. The Sarma MLRS is equipped with an advanced automated fire control and guidance system and can employ both combat-tested rockets for the Smerch system and the newest guided rockets for the Tornado-S. The third edition of the World Defense Show 2026 is scheduled to take place in Riyadh from February 8-12. The event, organized under the patronage of the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense, brings together leading global manufacturers of weapons and military equipment.

