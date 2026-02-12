International
NATO in Panic Over AI 'Mind Control' — After Weaponizing It for Decades
NATO in Panic Over AI 'Mind Control' — After Weaponizing It for Decades
NATO member states are concerned that adversaries could use artificial intelligence to influence their populations by testing manipulation techniques through AI modeling, Sputnik revealed on Thursday after reviewing a report from NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence.
"Adversaries, in turn, could use digital replicas of populations to test whether their algorithmically-optimised content will influence human audiences once filtering and curating systems have been successfully manipulated to connect to them," the document wrote. The report does not specify which adversaries NATO countries believe could employ such tactics. "The future information environment will be shaped by autonomous systems operating beyond direct human oversight, leading towards full automation of information operations in parts of the system. Agentic AI systems will constantly interact at scale, filtering, curating, and choosing what kind of information attracts human attention," the report said. Amid intensifying competition with China in artificial intelligence, the authors called on alliance members to deepen their understanding of Chinese culture. Earlier in February, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the EU is lagging behind China and the United States in several areas, including artificial intelligence and quantum technologies.
NATO in Panic Over AI 'Mind Control' — After Weaponizing It for Decades

13:58 GMT 12.02.2026
CC0 / / Artificial intelligence brain think
Artificial intelligence brain think - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2026
CC0 / /
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NATO member states are concerned that adversaries could use artificial intelligence to influence their populations by testing manipulation techniques through AI modeling, Sputnik revealed on Thursday after reviewing a report from NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence.
"Adversaries, in turn, could use digital replicas of populations to test whether their algorithmically-optimised content will influence human audiences once filtering and curating systems have been successfully manipulated to connect to them," the document wrote.
The report does not specify which adversaries NATO countries believe could employ such tactics.
"The future information environment will be shaped by autonomous systems operating beyond direct human oversight, leading towards full automation of information operations in parts of the system. Agentic AI systems will constantly interact at scale, filtering, curating, and choosing what kind of information attracts human attention," the report said.
Amid intensifying competition with China in artificial intelligence, the authors called on alliance members to deepen their understanding of Chinese culture.
Earlier in February, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the EU is lagging behind China and the United States in several areas, including artificial intelligence and quantum technologies.
Military
Military
Pentagon Announces Launch of AI Development Strategy for Defense Sector
13 January, 10:32 GMT
