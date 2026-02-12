https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/nato-secretary-general-says-supports-macrons-idea-of-resuming-contacts-with-moscow-1123626208.html

NATO Secretary General Says Supports Macron's Idea of ​​Resuming Contacts With Moscow

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Thursday that he supports the proposal from French President Emmanuel Macron to resume contacts with Russia, provided there is transparency between the allies.

"We all agree it is the United States who had to break the deadlock. President Trump broke the deadlock in the peace negotiations with President Putin in February last year... There is the discussion of what Europe could do more here, and I think it's totally fine to have that debate as long as also the Europeans are completely open about their endeavors so all of this works together," Rutte said.Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that groundwork is advancing to restart direct Europe-Russia talks. The French leader stressed the importance for Europeans to "restore their own channels of communication," which are being prepared.On January 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that European leaders' calls for dialogue with Russia were not genuine and advised those wishing to seriously engage with Russia to avoid making loud public statement, but rather "just give a call."

