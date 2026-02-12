International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/nato-secretary-general-says-supports-macrons-idea-of-resuming-contacts-with-moscow-1123626208.html
NATO Secretary General Says Supports Macron's Idea of ​​Resuming Contacts With Moscow
NATO Secretary General Says Supports Macron's Idea of ​​Resuming Contacts With Moscow
Sputnik International
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Thursday that he supports the proposal from French President Emmanuel Macron to resume contacts with Russia, provided there is transparency between the allies.
2026-02-12T17:02+0000
2026-02-12T17:02+0000
world
moscow
russia
nato
mark rutte
emmanuel macron
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116939603_0:163:3077:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_0bb3cbac84f11005e2661518b2d01e05.jpg
"We all agree it is the United States who had to break the deadlock. President Trump broke the deadlock in the peace negotiations with President Putin in February last year... There is the discussion of what Europe could do more here, and I think it's totally fine to have that debate as long as also the Europeans are completely open about their endeavors so all of this works together," Rutte said.Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that groundwork is advancing to restart direct Europe-Russia talks. The French leader stressed the importance for Europeans to "restore their own channels of communication," which are being prepared.On January 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that European leaders' calls for dialogue with Russia were not genuine and advised those wishing to seriously engage with Russia to avoid making loud public statement, but rather "just give a call."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/eu-declines-to-comment-on-macrons-claims-about-resuming-talks-with-russia-1123590271.html
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116939603_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d91c55c6f09b74ca34bfad80e7fa16f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, rutte, france, president, macron, russia, contacts, allies, support, moscow, putin
nato, rutte, france, president, macron, russia, contacts, allies, support, moscow, putin

NATO Secretary General Says Supports Macron's Idea of ​​Resuming Contacts With Moscow

17:02 GMT 12.02.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankDutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Thursday that he supports the proposal from French President Emmanuel Macron to resume contacts with Russia, provided there is transparency between the allies.
"We all agree it is the United States who had to break the deadlock. President Trump broke the deadlock in the peace negotiations with President Putin in February last year... There is the discussion of what Europe could do more here, and I think it's totally fine to have that debate as long as also the Europeans are completely open about their endeavors so all of this works together," Rutte said.
Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that groundwork is advancing to restart direct Europe-Russia talks. The French leader stressed the importance for Europeans to "restore their own channels of communication," which are being prepared.
On January 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that European leaders' calls for dialogue with Russia were not genuine and advised those wishing to seriously engage with Russia to avoid making loud public statement, but rather "just give a call."
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference after the Informal Summit and Meeting within the European Political Community at Prague Castle - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2026
World
EU Declines to Comment on Macron's Claims About Resuming Talks With Russia
4 February, 16:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала