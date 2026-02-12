https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/pepe-escobar-how-chongqing-powers-china-across-the-new-silk-roads-1123626688.html

Pepe Escobar: How Chongqing Powers China Across the New Silk Roads

Southwest China’s powerhouse in Sichuan is in a class by itself when it comes to mega-cities.

At the intersection of two rivers – one of them the mighty Yangtze; surrounded by mountains and actually incrusted on them; the greater area harboring at least 32 million people - and counting; an industrial, scientific and connectivity top hub, electric, dynamic, gastronomically hot as hell, and always displaying serious method amidst apparently unmanageable chaos. Chongqing explodes in myriad superimposed levels, sights, sounds, flavors, way beyond its trademark cyberpunk characterization.In real kaleidoscopic life, Chongqing is actually post-cyberpunk. A local joke runs that this is not a mega-city in 4D or 5D: it’s actually 9D – as in all those overlapping flavors colliding at a perfect Sichuan dinner.Chongqing may be in Sichuan, but it’s one among only four mega-cities directly administered by the central government in Beijing – the other three being Beijing itself, Shanghai and Tianjin.And that brings us to a very special place in the industrial outskirts of Chongqing, marking what is in effect the Ground Zero – or Km Zero, as locally defined – of the New Silk Roads, or Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the over-arching framework of China’s foreign policy in the 21st century first launched by President Xi Jinping in 2013 in Astana and then in Jakarta.Right at the center of the sprawling Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park, a monument celebrates the KM Zero, complete with a delightful high-relief map carved on gray rock.The map visually illustrates the Yuxinou concept – impressed in virtually every blue container we see moving around the park. “Yu” stands for Chongqing; “Xin” stands for Xinjiang; and “Ou” stands for Europe. There you go, in one acronym: the Chongqing–Xinjiang–Europe railway in effect. Or the sinews and bowels of BRI on the road.Technically, Yuxinou designates the freight railway between Southwest China and its final destination, Duisburg in Germany: over 11,000 km, traveled in a mere 13 days, transporting not only every laptop made in China for European consumer markets but also a huge range of electronic products, machinery, commodities, textiles, vehicles, auto parts, food, international postal parcels, chemical products, medical instruments, and all sorts of Made in China consumer goods.But that goes way beyond Chongqing-Duisburg: Yuxinou configures what is already de facto the largest logistics network on the planet, linking hundreds of cities all across Eurasia. That is the apex of BRI in action.A Ballet of Blue ContainersTo drive around the sprawling logistics park is quite something. Everywhere we see those Yuxinou blue containers on the move. But not only them: also those from China Railways, and the New Land Sea corridor, for instance. The park holds a marshalling station tasked to handling the classification and grouping of all sorts of freight trains. It’s no wonder several containers bear the motto “Chongqing Freight to the World!”When it comes to the Yuxinou corridor, it starts from Chongqing; crosses the Chinese border with Kazakhstan after a stop in Alashankou, in Xinjiang; then runs through Kazakhstan, Russia (branching out to several hubs in Central Asia), Belarus, Poland, and from Germany, hits also Rotterdam and Antwerp as well as hubs in Italy and Hungary .Yuxinou is as practical as it gets: a 13-day trip on average from Asia to Europe (over a month saved when compared to maritime transport); only 20% of average air freight costs; and convenient customs, described by the Chinese as “Single Declaration and Inspection on Entire Journey”.For the past nine years, Yuxinou has also had a rail companion: the International Land-Sea Transport Corridor (ILSTC), with Chongqing also as the operational hub but in this case directed to Southeast Asia, not Europe.The massive HQ – bearing the acronym NLS, New Land Sea - is one of the most imposing buildings at the Chongqing logistics park. The ILSTC coordinates freight trains between Europe and Southeast Asia via China and also between Western China and Southeast Asia, with a terminal in Singapore.NLS runs through 12 main routes: that amounts to a quite comprehensive coverage of Indochina, and also expanding into Central and South Asia.Only within China, this corridor has reached no less than 111 rail hubs linked to 59 cities and 29 ports across 16 provinces. Outside of China, we are talking about 100 cities in 19 countries, including ASEAN neighbors such as Vietnam, Laos and Myanmar, reached via Yunnan province.Nearly 40% - and counting - of the total trade between China’s provinces and ASEAN now runs through NLS.And that connects to the key role of Guoyuan Port – another landmark logistics center, in this case inland, and the largest port on the upper reaches of the Yangtze River. Guoyuan Port is yet another one of those trademark efficient Chinese multi-modal transportation systems, integrating railway, road, and waterway. The city of Guoyuan is no less than the key link of BRI with the Yangtze River Economic Belt.The Freight Capital of the WorldChongqing cannot but revel in its role of de facto Freight Capital of the World – as its international cross-border rail network feeds the corridor's industrial framework. As a key logistical base, Chongqing has built a massive supply chain integrating warehousing, international distribution, and trade services.The first China-Europe freight train departed from Khorgos in Kazakhstan, after traveling from Xinjiang, nearly 10 years ago, in March 2016.Last October, a China-Europe freight train also departing from Khorgos to Poland turned out to be the 50,000th China-Europe (and China-Central Asia) train to roll the BRI way.Last November, a rail-sea intermodal train set off from Guoyuan Port, bound for transfer at Qinzhou Port in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, before setting out across the Pacific to Chancay Port in Peru.That was a first – heralding the official start of the South Pacific Maritime Silk Road.The Chinese are extremely fast to adapt to geopolitical turbulence. Crisis in the Red Sea? Scores of maritime exporters changed to the China-Europe freight train environment: quicker, and more stable, complete with no hassle to complex supply chains – as the Chinese Foreign Ministry repeatedly stressed.Global players such as HP, Acer, and Asus duly agreed. Moreover, because of the logistics and connectivity convenience, Porsche and Audi, among others, decided to settle in Chongqing, which is after all a manufacturing powerhouse, with a solid foundation in auto, motorcycle and electronic information sectors, the number one port in Western China.The Chongqing Freight to the World environment has led to a boom of friendship cities – from Chengdu-Duisburg-Vienna-Milan to Chongqing-Dusseldorf-Hamburg-Budapest and Wuhan-Lyon-Bordeaux, not to mention the connection between Xinjiang and four regions in Kazakhstan bordering China.Despite Western efforts to shut down Russia as Eurasian transport hub, traffic along the Trans-Siberian railway continues, including freight trains departing from Xian all the way to Hamburg carrying titanium-plate-based LCD panels made in Xian for the European market. Rail shipping companies and freight forwards based in China have been using alternative networks stretching across Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkiye: that is known as the Middle or Southern CorridorAdditionally, cargo trains from Chongqing and also from Xian have been crossing the Black Sea towards the EU via intermodal shipping using the Romanian port of Constanta.Maneuvering around geopolitical challenges and digging deeper into geoeconomic connectivity, the fundamental fact remains: Chongqing may be the most strategic node of the ever-advancing, multi-layered New Silk Roads.

