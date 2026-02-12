https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/russia-ready-for-hard-bargaining-with-us-on-ukraine--deputy-foreign-minister-1123624478.html

Russia Ready for 'Hard Bargaining' With US on Ukraine – Deputy Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Russia is committed to dialogue with the United States on Ukraine, but only on equal terms, and is prepared for hard bargaining, if needed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"This is a tough but correct path to achieve the goals of the special military operation by political and diplomatic means, as well as peace in Ukraine and a thaw in Russian-US relations. But we harbor no illusions. We are committed to dialogue with the US, but only on equal footing, and we are ready for hard bargaining, if necessary," Ryabkov said at the Zhirinovskiy Readings international scientific forum. Negotiations between Russia and the US on Ukrainian peace should be guided by agreements reached during the leaders' summit in Anchorage, Ryabkov said. He blamed Europe for undermining peace efforts and assuming "the position of the main sponsor of the Kiev regime and a systemic opponent of Russia" in preparation for a military confrontation with Russia. Cooperation between the US and the EU have lost its former predictability and trust, Ryabkov said. Nowadays, the West is acting "very aggressively," while both sides encounter social and economic problems, he said. Western countries are turning the global majority countries against themselves today, the deputy foreign minister added.

