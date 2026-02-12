International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/russia-ready-for-hard-bargaining-with-us-on-ukraine--deputy-foreign-minister-1123624478.html
Russia Ready for 'Hard Bargaining' With US on Ukraine – Deputy Foreign Minister
Russia Ready for 'Hard Bargaining' With US on Ukraine – Deputy Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Russia is committed to dialogue with the United States on Ukraine, but only on equal terms, and is prepared for hard bargaining, if needed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.
2026-02-12T13:30+0000
2026-02-12T13:30+0000
world
russia
ukraine
anchorage
sergei ryabkov
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122625968_0:0:2947:1659_1920x0_80_0_0_773833dcf751204536c1f6f98180570a.jpg
"This is a tough but correct path to achieve the goals of the special military operation by political and diplomatic means, as well as peace in Ukraine and a thaw in Russian-US relations. But we harbor no illusions. We are committed to dialogue with the US, but only on equal footing, and we are ready for hard bargaining, if necessary," Ryabkov said at the Zhirinovskiy Readings international scientific forum. Negotiations between Russia and the US on Ukrainian peace should be guided by agreements reached during the leaders' summit in Anchorage, Ryabkov said. He blamed Europe for undermining peace efforts and assuming "the position of the main sponsor of the Kiev regime and a systemic opponent of Russia" in preparation for a military confrontation with Russia. Cooperation between the US and the EU have lost its former predictability and trust, Ryabkov said. Nowadays, the West is acting "very aggressively," while both sides encounter social and economic problems, he said. Western countries are turning the global majority countries against themselves today, the deputy foreign minister added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/trump-touts-progress-in-russia-ukraine-talks-as-witkoff-says-lots-of-good-things-are-happening-1123550450.html
russia
ukraine
anchorage
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122625968_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7e6d31d51dcad27a46274d08748b8d8a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us russia relations, russia us talks on ukraine, sergei ryabkov statement
us russia relations, russia us talks on ukraine, sergei ryabkov statement

Russia Ready for 'Hard Bargaining' With US on Ukraine – Deputy Foreign Minister

13:30 GMT 12.02.2026
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussia-US summit in Alaska
Russia-US summit in Alaska - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2026
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is committed to dialogue with the United States on Ukraine, but only on equal terms, and is prepared for hard bargaining, if needed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.
"This is a tough but correct path to achieve the goals of the special military operation by political and diplomatic means, as well as peace in Ukraine and a thaw in Russian-US relations. But we harbor no illusions. We are committed to dialogue with the US, but only on equal footing, and we are ready for hard bargaining, if necessary," Ryabkov said at the Zhirinovskiy Readings international scientific forum.
Negotiations between Russia and the US on Ukrainian peace should be guided by agreements reached during the leaders' summit in Anchorage, Ryabkov said. He blamed Europe for undermining peace efforts and assuming "the position of the main sponsor of the Kiev regime and a systemic opponent of Russia" in preparation for a military confrontation with Russia.
Cooperation between the US and the EU have lost its former predictability and trust, Ryabkov said. Nowadays, the West is acting "very aggressively," while both sides encounter social and economic problems, he said. Western countries are turning the global majority countries against themselves today, the deputy foreign minister added.
President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2026
Americas
Trump Touts Progress in Russia-Ukraine Talks as Witkoff Says 'Lots of Good Things Are Happening'
29 January, 18:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала