Russia Remains India’s Primary Oil Supplier Despite Decline in Volumes
Russia remains India's largest oil supplier, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Despite Western opposition and a temporary decline in volumes to 1.2 million barrels per day in December-January, we remain India's largest oil supplier," Alipov said. He said that with account for the significant discounts on Russian grades, the benefits for the local oil refining industry are obvious. "We assume that Russia will retain its status as a major energy supplier, and that entrepreneurs will be able to adjust the existing format of cooperation with account for the current situation," Alipov said.
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Russia remains India's largest oil supplier, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Despite Western opposition and a temporary decline in volumes to 1.2 million barrels per day in December-January, we remain India's largest oil supplier," Alipov said.
He said that with account for the significant discounts on Russian grades, the benefits for the local oil refining industry are obvious.
"We assume that Russia will retain its status as a major energy supplier, and that entrepreneurs will be able to adjust the existing format of cooperation with account for the current situation," Alipov said.