International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/russia-remains-indias-primary-oil-supplier-despite-decline-in-volumes-1123623555.html
Russia Remains India’s Primary Oil Supplier Despite Decline in Volumes
Russia Remains India’s Primary Oil Supplier Despite Decline in Volumes
Sputnik International
Russia remains India's largest oil supplier, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov said in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-02-12T09:44+0000
2026-02-12T09:44+0000
economy
russia
india
oil trade
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/05/1123236988_0:153:3098:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_81543f167a0a733d3f9f2cecd509f10a.jpg
"Despite Western opposition and a temporary decline in volumes to 1.2 million barrels per day in December-January, we remain India's largest oil supplier," Alipov said. He said that with account for the significant discounts on Russian grades, the benefits for the local oil refining industry are obvious. "We assume that Russia will retain its status as a major energy supplier, and that entrepreneurs will be able to adjust the existing format of cooperation with account for the current situation," Alipov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/india-russia-energy-cooperation-expands-with-nuclear-power-projects---business-alliance-1123450939.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/05/1123236988_184:0:2915:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1505f7f8566fb839f6f8aecf047bb275.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia india ties, russia india economic cooperation, russia india oil trade
russia india ties, russia india economic cooperation, russia india oil trade

Russia Remains India’s Primary Oil Supplier Despite Decline in Volumes

09:44 GMT 12.02.2026
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2026
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Russia remains India's largest oil supplier, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Despite Western opposition and a temporary decline in volumes to 1.2 million barrels per day in December-January, we remain India's largest oil supplier," Alipov said.
He said that with account for the significant discounts on Russian grades, the benefits for the local oil refining industry are obvious.
"We assume that Russia will retain its status as a major energy supplier, and that entrepreneurs will be able to adjust the existing format of cooperation with account for the current situation," Alipov said.
A Russian national flag and flags with the logo of Rosatom flutters at the construction site of a cooling tower at the Kursk II nuclear power plant near the village of Makarovka outside Kurchatov, Kursk region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2026
World
India-Russia Energy Cooperation Expands With Nuclear Power Projects - Business Alliance
11 January, 17:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала