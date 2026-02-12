https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/russia-will-not-be-presented-at-meeting-of-trumps-board-of-peace---foreign-ministry-1123624152.html
Russia Not to Be Represented at Trump's Board of Peace Meeting - Foreign Ministry
Russia Not to Be Represented at Trump's Board of Peace Meeting - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia will not be represented at a meeting of US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
2026-02-12T10:25+0000
2026-02-12T10:25+0000
2026-02-12T10:36+0000
world
us
russia
russian foreign ministry
maria zakharova
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117572835_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0466c3d89a8ea4bd653604fb2107684d.jpg
"Russia will not be represented at the meeting of the Board of Peace. Work on forming a position continues," Zakharova said at a briefing.On January 16, US President Donald Trump announced the formation of the Gaza Board of Peace and invited heads of about 50 states to join.The Board includes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and World Bank President Ajay Banga.It follows a UN Security Council resolution of November 2025 supporting Trump’s Gaza plan, which includes a temporary international government.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/board-of-peace-should-consider-root-causes-of-palestinian-israeli-conflict---lavrov-1123610294.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117572835_50:0:2781:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f23532e654f3d532aaf37561ccb86bf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us gaza board of peace, russian participation in board of peace, russia us relations
us gaza board of peace, russian participation in board of peace, russia us relations
Russia Not to Be Represented at Trump's Board of Peace Meeting - Foreign Ministry
10:25 GMT 12.02.2026 (Updated: 10:36 GMT 12.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will not be represented at a meeting of US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"Russia will not be represented at the meeting of the Board of Peace. Work on forming a position continues," Zakharova said at a briefing.
On January 16, US President Donald Trump announced the formation of the Gaza Board of Peace and invited heads of about 50 states to join.
The Board includes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and World Bank President Ajay Banga.
It follows a UN Security Council resolution of November 2025 supporting Trump’s Gaza plan, which includes a temporary international government.