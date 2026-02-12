International
Russia Not to Be Represented at Trump's Board of Peace Meeting - Foreign Ministry
Russia Not to Be Represented at Trump's Board of Peace Meeting - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia will not be represented at a meeting of US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"Russia will not be represented at the meeting of the Board of Peace. Work on forming a position continues," Zakharova said at a briefing.On January 16, US President Donald Trump announced the formation of the Gaza Board of Peace and invited heads of about 50 states to join.The Board includes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and World Bank President Ajay Banga.It follows a UN Security Council resolution of November 2025 supporting Trump's Gaza plan, which includes a temporary international government.
10:25 GMT 12.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will not be represented at a meeting of US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"Russia will not be represented at the meeting of the Board of Peace. Work on forming a position continues," Zakharova said at a briefing.
On January 16, US President Donald Trump announced the formation of the Gaza Board of Peace and invited heads of about 50 states to join.
The Board includes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and World Bank President Ajay Banga.
It follows a UN Security Council resolution of November 2025 supporting Trump’s Gaza plan, which includes a temporary international government.
