Board of Peace Should Consider Root Causes of Palestinian-Israeli Conflict - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that he would like the Board of Peace to address the underlying causes of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

"I would really like this collective body, which was created on the initiative of [US] President Trump, to really consider the underlying causes of the [Palestinian-Israeli] conflict," Lavrov said at the 15th Middle East Conference on the sidelines of the Valdai International Discussion Club. Russia still has no clarity on international stabilization forces in Gaza, Lavrov said. The situation in the Middle East in not expected to not ease in the near future, Lavrov also said.Russia welcomes the mediation efforts of Oman in the negotiation process between Iran and the United States, Lavrov said.Russia is closely following the situation around Iran, the minister said, adding that a diplomatic solution is necessary.

