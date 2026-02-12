International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces has launched a retaliatory strike on energy facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"In response to the terrorist attacks by the Ukrainian regime on civilian infrastructure facilities... the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a group strike... on energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as on sites for the production and storage of strike unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
10:45 GMT 12.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Armed Forces has launched a retaliatory strike on energy facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"In response to the terrorist attacks by the Ukrainian regime on civilian infrastructure facilities... the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a group strike... on energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as on sites for the production and storage of strike unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated over 390 Ukrainian soldiers
Ukraine has also lost up to 315 soldiers in battles with the Tsentr battlegroup and over 210 soldiers with the Sever battlegroup
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Energy and Transport Facilities
Yesterday, 11:12 GMT
