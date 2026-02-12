https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-energy-infrastructure-1123624328.html
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure
Sputnik International
Russian Armed Forces has launched a retaliatory strike on energy facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"In response to the terrorist attacks by the Ukrainian regime on civilian infrastructure facilities... the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a group strike... on energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as on sites for the production and storage of strike unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -
"In response to the terrorist attacks by the Ukrainian regime on civilian infrastructure facilities... the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a group strike... on energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as on sites for the production and storage of strike unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Vostok battlegroup
has eliminated over 390 Ukrainian soldiers
Ukraine has also lost up to 315 soldiers in battles with the Tsentr battlegroup
and over 210 soldiers with the Sever battlegroup