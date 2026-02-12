https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-energy-infrastructure-1123624328.html

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

Sputnik International

Russian Armed Forces has launched a retaliatory strike on energy facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"In response to the terrorist attacks by the Ukrainian regime on civilian infrastructure facilities... the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a group strike... on energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as on sites for the production and storage of strike unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

