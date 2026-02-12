https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/russian-soldiers-tortured-in-secret-ukrainian-prisons-1123623700.html

Russian Soldiers Tortured in Secret Ukrainian Prisons

Russian soldiers are tortured in secret prisons of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, being kept in cages, beaten, and denied food and water, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on the Ukrainian regime's crimes Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik.

"The greatest amount of abuse and torture occurs in secret prisons - dungeons, basements, concrete boxes, often in cages. And it's there, when no one knows about them, when they are not included in prisoner-of-war lists, when international organizations know nothing about them, that the worst abuse begins," Miroshnik said. He said the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to extract military information from them in these torture chambers. Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security: Ukraine must undergo demilitarization and denazification.

