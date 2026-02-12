International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Soldiers Tortured in Secret Ukrainian Prisons
Russian Soldiers Tortured in Secret Ukrainian Prisons
Russian soldiers are tortured in secret prisons of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, being kept in cages, beaten, and denied food and water, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on the Ukrainian regime's crimes Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik.
"The greatest amount of abuse and torture occurs in secret prisons - dungeons, basements, concrete boxes, often in cages. And it's there, when no one knows about them, when they are not included in prisoner-of-war lists, when international organizations know nothing about them, that the worst abuse begins," Miroshnik said. He said the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to extract military information from them in these torture chambers. Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security: Ukraine must undergo demilitarization and denazification.
Russian Soldiers Tortured in Secret Ukrainian Prisons

09:52 GMT 12.02.2026
MOSCOW, February 12 (Sputnik) - Russian soldiers are tortured in secret prisons of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, being kept in cages, beaten, and denied food and water, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large on the Ukrainian regime's crimes Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik.
"The greatest amount of abuse and torture occurs in secret prisons - dungeons, basements, concrete boxes, often in cages. And it's there, when no one knows about them, when they are not included in prisoner-of-war lists, when international organizations know nothing about them, that the worst abuse begins," Miroshnik said.
He said the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to extract military information from them in these torture chambers.
"This is a conveyor belt that involves beatings at the entrance, a marathon of torture for these people - electric chairs, psychological pressure, coercion, denial of food and water. Meanwhile, representatives of the security services arrive to try to break people. Representatives of the SBU [Security Service of Ukraine] and GUR [Main Directorate of Intelligence] come, including for staged videos where people are beaten and subjected to severe psychological pressure," the ambassador said.
Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security: Ukraine must undergo demilitarization and denazification.
UN Report Exposes Torture of Russian POWs in Ukraine
30 June 2025, 12:51 GMT
30 June 2025, 12:51 GMT
