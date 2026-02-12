International
US House of Representatives Supports Resolution Against Trump's Tariffs on Canada
US House of Representatives Supports Resolution Against Trump's Tariffs on Canada
Sputnik International
The US House of Representatives has supported a resolution against the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Canada.
The resolution was supported by 219 lawmakers and opposed by 211 members of the legislative body. In response, Trump said that Canada is one of the worst trade partners in the world to deal with. In February 2025, Trump declared an emergency over what he described as Canada’s inability to combat cross-border drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl, and imposed 25% tariffs on most Canadian goods. The resolution adopted by the House of Representatives is intended to terminate the emergency, which would deprive the tariffs of their legal basis. The resolution has still to be approved by the Senate.
US House of Representatives Supports Resolution Against Trump's Tariffs on Canada

03:59 GMT 12.02.2026 (Updated: 04:34 GMT 12.02.2026)
© AP Photo
In this image from video, members of the House practice social distancing as they sit on the floor and in the public gallery above during debate on the coronavirus stimulus package on the floor of the House of Representatives at the US Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 27, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2026
© AP Photo
Subscribe
The US House of Representatives has supported a resolution against the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Canada.
The resolution was supported by 219 lawmakers and opposed by 211 members of the legislative body.
In response, Trump said that Canada is one of the worst trade partners in the world to deal with.
"Canada has taken advantage of the United States on Trade for many years. They are among the worst in the World to deal with, especially as it relates to our Northern Border. TARIFFS make a WIN for us, EASY. Republicans must keep it that way," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
In February 2025, Trump declared an emergency over what he described as Canada’s inability to combat cross-border drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl, and imposed 25% tariffs on most Canadian goods. The resolution adopted by the House of Representatives is intended to terminate the emergency, which would deprive the tariffs of their legal basis.
The resolution has still to be approved by the Senate.
