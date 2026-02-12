https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/us-house-of-representatives-supports-resolution-against-trumps-tariffs-on-canada-1123622699.html

US House of Representatives Supports Resolution Against Trump's Tariffs on Canada

US House of Representatives Supports Resolution Against Trump's Tariffs on Canada

Sputnik International

The US House of Representatives has supported a resolution against the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Canada.

2026-02-12T03:59+0000

2026-02-12T03:59+0000

2026-02-12T04:34+0000

americas

donald trump

canada

us

us house of representatives

truth social

trade

tariff war

trump tariffs

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/09/1123079459_0:1:2811:1582_1920x0_80_0_0_f18d63c3148d473ff6f34ba9c45d0305.jpg

The resolution was supported by 219 lawmakers and opposed by 211 members of the legislative body. In response, Trump said that Canada is one of the worst trade partners in the world to deal with. In February 2025, Trump declared an emergency over what he described as Canada’s inability to combat cross-border drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl, and imposed 25% tariffs on most Canadian goods. The resolution adopted by the House of Representatives is intended to terminate the emergency, which would deprive the tariffs of their legal basis. The resolution has still to be approved by the Senate.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/canada-destroying-itself-over-potential-deal-with-china---trump-1123526737.html

americas

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us canada tariffs, trump canada tariffs, congress votes against tariffs, us house vote, house vote on tariff