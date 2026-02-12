International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/us-spy-plane-drone-detected-near-iranian-border-1123623216.html
US Spy Plane, Drone Detected Near Iranian Border
US Spy Plane, Drone Detected Near Iranian Border
Sputnik International
A US Boeing P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine reconnaissance aircraft and a Northrop Grumman-made MQ-4C Triton surveillance drone were detected near Iran's border, according to flight tracking data seen by Sputnik.
2026-02-12T09:33+0000
2026-02-12T09:33+0000
world
us
iran
military & intelligence
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106345/50/1063455086_0:78:1500:922_1920x0_80_0_0_e8c61755ba8b7855a3dd3ec2784495ba.jpg
The P-8A departed from Bahrain and conducted circling maneuvers over the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday. The MQ-4C took off from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and operated over the Gulf of Oman. Last month, Trump stated that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal. The US leader recalled that in June 2025, the United States had struck Iranian nuclear facilities as part of Operation Midnight Hammer. He said that the next attack would be even worse and called for not allowing that to happen.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260210/trump-says-us-might-send-2nd-strike-group-to-mideast-in-event-of-iran-talks-failure-1123617698.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106345/50/1063455086_84:0:1417:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_d405f0ab6d98f0f1b0d97a0d485c5a74.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us iran tensions, us military buildup around iran, middle east situation
us iran tensions, us military buildup around iran, middle east situation

US Spy Plane, Drone Detected Near Iranian Border

09:33 GMT 12.02.2026
CC BY-SA 2.0 / aceebee / Boeing P-8A PoseidonBoeing P-8A Poseidon
Boeing P-8A Poseidon - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2026
CC BY-SA 2.0 / aceebee / Boeing P-8A Poseidon
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A US Boeing P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine reconnaissance aircraft and a Northrop Grumman-made MQ-4C Triton surveillance drone were detected near Iran's border, according to flight tracking data seen by Sputnik.
The P-8A departed from Bahrain and conducted circling maneuvers over the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday. The MQ-4C took off from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and operated over the Gulf of Oman.
Last month, Trump stated that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal. The US leader recalled that in June 2025, the United States had struck Iranian nuclear facilities as part of Operation Midnight Hammer. He said that the next attack would be even worse and called for not allowing that to happen.
Guided-missile destroyers USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) and USS Farragut (DDG 99) sail alongside Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2026
World
Trump Says US Might Send 2nd Strike Group to Mideast in Event of Iran Talks Failure
10 February, 18:48 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала