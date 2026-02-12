https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/us-spy-plane-drone-detected-near-iranian-border-1123623216.html

US Spy Plane, Drone Detected Near Iranian Border

Sputnik International

A US Boeing P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine reconnaissance aircraft and a Northrop Grumman-made MQ-4C Triton surveillance drone were detected near Iran's border, according to flight tracking data seen by Sputnik.

The P-8A departed from Bahrain and conducted circling maneuvers over the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday. The MQ-4C took off from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and operated over the Gulf of Oman. Last month, Trump stated that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal. The US leader recalled that in June 2025, the United States had struck Iranian nuclear facilities as part of Operation Midnight Hammer. He said that the next attack would be even worse and called for not allowing that to happen.

