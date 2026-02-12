https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/venezuela-and-us-eye-energy-ties-as-new-engine-of-relations--president-1123622447.html
Venezuela and US Eye Energy Ties as New 'Engine' of Relations — President
Acting President Delcy Rodríguez appeared alongside US Energy Secretary Chris Wright at Miraflores Palace, emphasizing a significant shift in bilateral ties.
"We have had a work agenda with important focal points. The first point is the establishment of a long-term productive partnership that allows for an energy agenda that becomes the engine of the bilateral relationship," Rodríguez said.Energy Secretary Chris Wright delivered a direct message from President Trump to Venezuelan officials, proposing an "absolute transformation" of the long-hostile bilateral relationship.The meeting follows recent Treasury licenses easing Venezuela oil sanctions.
"We have had a work agenda with important focal points. The first point is the establishment of a long-term productive partnership that allows for an energy agenda that becomes the engine of the bilateral relationship," Rodríguez said.
Energy Secretary Chris Wright delivered a direct message from President Trump to Venezuelan officials, proposing an "absolute transformation" of the long-hostile bilateral relationship.
"I bring today a message from President Trump. He is passionately committed to absolutely transforming the relationship between the United States and Venezuela — part of a broader agenda to Make the Americas Great Again."
The meeting follows recent Treasury licenses easing Venezuela oil sanctions.