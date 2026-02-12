https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/venezuela-and-us-eye-energy-ties-as-new-engine-of-relations--president-1123622447.html

Venezuela and US Eye Energy Ties as New 'Engine' of Relations — President

Venezuela and US Eye Energy Ties as New 'Engine' of Relations — President

Sputnik International

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez appeared alongside US Energy Secretary Chris Wright at Miraflores Palace, emphasizing a significant shift in bilateral ties.

2026-02-12T03:35+0000

2026-02-12T03:35+0000

2026-02-12T04:26+0000

americas

us

donald trump

venezuela

treasury

energy

us energy department

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/0c/1123622289_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_904de0c160fc84facc82cd3192374548.jpg

"We have had a work agenda with important focal points. The first point is the establishment of a long-term productive partnership that allows for an energy agenda that becomes the engine of the bilateral relationship," Rodríguez said.Energy Secretary Chris Wright delivered a direct message from President Trump to Venezuelan officials, proposing an "absolute transformation" of the long-hostile bilateral relationship.The meeting follows recent Treasury licenses easing Venezuela oil sanctions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/us-treasury-issues-license-to-sell-us-made-oil-diluents-to-venezuela---ofac-1123578091.html

americas

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

venezuela-us relations, us-venezuela relations, us sanctions on venezuela, venezuuela oil export, secretary wright in venezuela