Tensions Flare Between EU Member States, Commission at Informal Summit - Reports

Tensions Flare Between EU Member States, Commission at Informal Summit - Reports

Divisions emerged between European Union member states and the European Commission during an informal EU summit held at Alden Biesen castle in Belgium, a media has reported.

2026-02-13T12:22+0000

Germany and Italy at the gathering on Thursday jointly asserted that the EU must exercise restraint in its pursuit of new regulations, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen blamed nationally-imposed rules for many of the problems hampering European industry, the media reported. According to the report, the summit's guest list was curated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, and only included leaders who shared their views on reducing bureaucracy and expanding free trade. Spain has expressed its displeasure with Germany, Italy, and Belgium over being excluded from the informal gathering ahead of the summit along with seven other EU member states, according to Spanish media. Madrid has argued that such initiatives undermine the EU's fundamental principles and do not contribute to strengthening the Union, according to a report by Spanish radio station Onda Cero published on Thursday. Meanwhile, Europe expects little in the way of concrete outcomes from the Munich Security Conference, apart from statements of solidarity, including on the topic of Ukraine, the media reported, citing six European officials. The 62nd Munich Security Conference is taking place from February 13-15 at the Bayerischer Hof and Rosewood Munich hotels in Bavaria, Germany.

