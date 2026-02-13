https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/trump-plans-to-ease-some-tariffs-on-steel-aluminum-goods---reports-1123627837.html

Trump Plans to Ease Some Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum Goods - Reports

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump plans to cut certain tariffs on steel and aluminum products as economists warn American consumers are suffering from them, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources.

The US Department of Commerce and US Trade Representative officials agree consumers are suffering from the duties, the newspaper reported. They cite spikes in prices for baking pans, as well as beverage and food cans. Contrary to Trump's claims, US residents, not foreign firms, foot the bill, the media reported, citing economists. The Trump administration is also reviewing tariffed goods lists, aiming to exempt select items, halt list expansions, and pursue targeted national security probes on specific products instead, according to the report. In April 2025, Trump imposed US customs duties on goods from 185 countries and territories. In February 2025, Trump ordered 25% tariffs on aluminum imports, effective March 12, 2025 across all suppliers with no broad exemptions. In June 2025, rates on aluminum and derivatives rose to 50%.

