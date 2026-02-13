https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/trump-says-zelensky-has-to-get-moving-russia-wants-to-make-a-deal-1123630119.html

Trump Says Zelensky Has to Get Moving, Russia Wants to Make a Deal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Volodymyr Zelensky should hurry up because Russia is willing to make a deal, otherwise, an... 13.02.2026, Sputnik International

"Zelensky is going to have to get moving. Russia wants to make a deal. And so let's get moving. Otherwise, he's going to miss a great opportunity," Trump told reporters.As Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reported earlier on Friday, peace negotiations will continue on February 17-18 in Geneva. The Russian delegation will be led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky. The two previous rounds were headed by Igor Kostyukov, Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.Peskov also previously stated that it is the Kiev regime that must begin negotiations. According to him, as Russian forces advance, the space for decision-making shrinks, and continuing hostilities is both pointless and dangerous for Ukraine.Ukraine Peace ProcessIn late January and early February, closed-door security talks involving representatives from Moscow, Kiev, and Washington were held in Abu Dhabi. The participants discussed unresolved issues regarding the peace plan proposed by the United States. Following the second round, Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war under a 157 for 157 formula.According to foreign media, the initial US initiative included transferring full control of Donbass to Moscow, recognizing both Donbass and Crimea as Russian, freezing much of the frontlines in Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, reducing the Ukrainian armed forces by half, and banning the deployment of foreign troops and long-range weapons in Ukraine.As noted by the Kremlin, the US acknowledged that without resolving territorial issues under the formula agreed at the Alaska summit, a long-term settlement is unlikely. The Ukrainian Armed Forces must withdraw from Donbass — this is a crucial condition for Moscow.

2026

