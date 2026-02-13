https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/next-trilateral-talks-on-ukrainian-settlement-to-be-held-on-feb-17-18-in-geneva---kremlin-1123628543.html
Next Trilateral Ukrainian Settlement Talks Scheduled for Feb. 17-18 in Geneva - Kremlin
The next round of Russia-US-Ukraine negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will be held on February 17-18 in Geneva, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
In late January and early February, closed-door talks of a security working group involving representatives from Moscow, Kiev, and Washington were held in Abu Dhabi. The sides discussed unresolved issues related to the peace plan proposed by the United States.
Following the second round, Russia and Ukraine conducted a prisoner exchange under a "157 for 157" formula.
The Kremlin noted that the United States acknowledged that a long-term settlement would be unlikely without resolving territorial issues based on the formula agreed on at the Alaska summit. According to Moscow, the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbass remains a key condition.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The next round of Russia-US-Ukraine negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will be held on February 17-18 in Geneva, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"The next round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will take place in the trilateral Russian-American-Ukrainian format on February 17-18 in Geneva,"
Peskov announced.
Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky will lead the delegation, the spokesman added.
The Russian delegation will be headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.
At the two previous meetings, it was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.
In late January and early February, closed-door talks of a security working group involving representatives from Moscow, Kiev, and Washington were held in Abu Dhabi. The sides discussed unresolved issues related to the peace plan proposed by the United States.
Following the second round, Russia and Ukraine conducted a prisoner exchange under a “157 for 157” formula.
The Kremlin noted that the United States acknowledged that a long-term settlement would be unlikely without resolving territorial issues based on the formula agreed on at the Alaska summit
. According to Moscow, the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbass remains a key condition.