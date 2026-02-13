https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/next-trilateral-talks-on-ukrainian-settlement-to-be-held-on-feb-17-18-in-geneva---kremlin-1123628543.html

Next Trilateral Ukrainian Settlement Talks Scheduled for Feb. 17-18 in Geneva - Kremlin

Next Trilateral Ukrainian Settlement Talks Scheduled for Feb. 17-18 in Geneva - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The next round of Russia-US-Ukraine negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will be held on February 17-18 in Geneva, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2026-02-13T11:19+0000

2026-02-13T11:19+0000

2026-02-13T13:31+0000

world

ukraine

russia

dmitry peskov

sergey lavrov

geneva

kremlin

peace

peace negotiations

peace process

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/10/1083159783_0:171:3032:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_5186484575426d154822ae6a9a3084fb.jpg

"The next round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will take place in the trilateral Russian-American-Ukrainian format on February 17-18 in Geneva," Peskov announced. Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky will lead the delegation, the spokesman added.Ukraine peace processIn late January and early February, closed-door talks of a security working group involving representatives from Moscow, Kiev, and Washington were held in Abu Dhabi. The sides discussed unresolved issues related to the peace plan proposed by the United States.Following the second round, Russia and Ukraine conducted a prisoner exchange under a “157 for 157” formula.The Kremlin noted that the United States acknowledged that a long-term settlement would be unlikely without resolving territorial issues based on the formula agreed on at the Alaska summit. According to Moscow, the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbass remains a key condition.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/next-round-of-negotiations-on-ukraine-scheduled-to-be-held-next-week---kremlin-1123628105.html

ukraine

russia

geneva

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

next trilateral talks, ukrainian settlement, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, geneva