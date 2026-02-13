https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/trumps-board-of-peace-welcomes-israel-as-founding-member-1123627203.html

Trump's Board of Peace Welcomes Israel as Founding Member

Israel officially joined the Board of Peace before the first formal meeting of the body.

According to Reuters, delegations from over 20 countries are expected to attend the meeting in Washington on February 19.Two senior US officials told that President Trump will announce a multi-billion dollar reconstruction plan for Gaza and detail plans for a UN-authorized stabilization force.On January 16, US President Donald Trump announced the formation of the Gaza Board of Peace and invited heads of about 50 states to join.

