Trump's Board of Peace Welcomes Israel as Founding Member
Israel officially joined the Board of Peace before the first formal meeting of the body.
According to Reuters, delegations from over 20 countries are expected to attend the meeting in Washington on February 19.Two senior US officials told that President Trump will announce a multi-billion dollar reconstruction plan for Gaza and detail plans for a UN-authorized stabilization force.On January 16, US President Donald Trump announced the formation of the Gaza Board of Peace and invited heads of about 50 states to join.
03:37 GMT 13.02.2026 (Updated: 04:32 GMT 13.02.2026)
According to Reuters, delegations from over 20 countries are expected to attend the meeting in Washington on February 19.
Two senior US officials told that President Trump will announce a multi-billion dollar reconstruction plan for Gaza and detail plans for a UN-authorized stabilization force.
"Russia will not be represented at the meeting of the Board of Peace. Work on forming a position continues," Zakharova said at a briefing.
On January 16, US President Donald Trump announced the formation of the Gaza Board of Peace and invited heads of about 50 states to join.