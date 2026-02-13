UN Needs to Be Put on 'Diet,' Reformed Like NATO - US Envoy to UN

International
The United Nations needs to be put on "a diet" and reformed like NATO, US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said on Friday.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/15/1119865603_0:135:3162:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_f99b5b3ea3bd0fc5fdf16d7847568103.jpg
'President [Donald Trump] has been clear, and my mandate is clear. We needed to put the UN on a diet … we are going to reform the UN, to get it fit for purpose and back to basics, much like we have done for NATO," Waltz said at the Munich Security Conference. He added that the organization should return to its core founding missions of peacemaking and peacekeeping. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, as well as numerous national leaders, have repeatedly called for reforming the United Nations Security Council as it would help prevent and resolve conflicts, and re-balance relations between nations. Most of the proposed reforms provide for expanding the body by eliminating the under-representation of the majority of African, Asian and Latin American countries.
15:36 GMT 13.02.2026
MUNICH (Sputnik) - The United Nations needs to be put on "a diet" and reformed like NATO, US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said on Friday.
'President [Donald Trump] has been clear, and my mandate is clear. We needed to put the UN on a diet … we are going to reform the UN, to get it fit for purpose and back to basics, much like we have done for NATO," Waltz said at the Munich Security Conference.
He added that the organization should return to its core founding missions of peacemaking and peacekeeping.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, as well as numerous national leaders, have repeatedly called for reforming the United Nations Security Council as it would help prevent and resolve conflicts, and re-balance relations between nations. Most of the proposed reforms provide for expanding the body by eliminating the under-representation of the majority of African, Asian and Latin American countries.
