West is Deliberately Destroying Arctic Cooperation — Deputy Foreign Minister
West is Deliberately Destroying Arctic Cooperation — Deputy Foreign Minister
All peaceful tools of Arctic cooperation are being deliberately destroyed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.
"All peaceful instruments of cooperation are being deliberately destroyed, the work of the Arctic Council, which was the main international platform for managing the situation in the Arctic and establishing cooperation, has actually been blocked. It is in this region that international cooperation is needed more than ever," Grushko told the Izvestia newspaper. He said all of this was deliberately destroyed by NATO and the European Union in order to "demonize Russia and militarize the region," and the Arctic itself has become an arena for their confrontation not only with Russia but also with China.
03:58 GMT 13.02.2026 (Updated: 04:39 GMT 13.02.2026)
© AP Photo / David GoldmanWater sprays as a block of sea ice is broken from the hull of the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica as it sails the Victoria Strait while traversing the Arctic's Northwest Passage, Friday, July 21, 2017
Water sprays as a block of sea ice is broken from the hull of the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica as it sails the Victoria Strait while traversing the Arctic's Northwest Passage, Friday, July 21, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2026
© AP Photo / David Goldman
All peaceful tools of Arctic cooperation are being deliberately destroyed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.
"All peaceful instruments of cooperation are being deliberately destroyed, the work of the Arctic Council, which was the main international platform for managing the situation in the Arctic and establishing cooperation, has actually been blocked. It is in this region that international cooperation is needed more than ever," Grushko told the Izvestia newspaper.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US State Secretary Antony Blinken during their meeting on the margins of the Arctic Council - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2026
World
Arctic Council Not Returning to Full-Scale Work Yet - Russian Foreign Ministry
4 February, 09:31 GMT
He said all of this was deliberately destroyed by NATO and the European Union in order to "demonize Russia and militarize the region," and the Arctic itself has become an arena for their confrontation not only with Russia but also with China.
