DHS Funding Lapse Looms as Senate Blocks Bill — Reports

Funding for the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is expected to lapse this weekend after Senate Democrats rejected Republican proposals, Fox News reported.

2026-02-14

2026-02-14T04:52+0000

2026-02-14T04:52+0000

The lapse would affect DHS only, as roughly 97% of the federal government is already funded through the end of FY2026.Key agencies under DHS would be impacted: The lapse would begin at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 14, affecting only DHS operations, according to Fox News.

