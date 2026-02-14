https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/dhs-funding-lapse-looms-as-senate-blocks-bill--reports-1123631067.html
DHS Funding Lapse Looms as Senate Blocks Bill — Reports
Funding for the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is expected to lapse this weekend after Senate Democrats rejected Republican proposals, Fox News reported.
The lapse would affect DHS only, as roughly 97% of the federal government is already funded through the end of FY2026.Key agencies under DHS would be impacted: The lapse would begin at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 14, affecting only DHS operations, according to Fox News.
The lapse would affect DHS only, as roughly 97% of the federal government is already funded through the end of FY2026.
Key agencies under DHS would be impacted:
TSA – About 95% of its roughly 61,000 employees
are deemed essential and would work without pay. Acting Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill said past shutdowns led some officers to sleep in cars and take second jobs.
Coast Guard
– Would suspend all missions except those tied to national security or protection of life and property, Vice Commandant Adm. Thomas Allan told lawmakers.
Secret Service – Around 94% of its workforce
would continue working without pay. Deputy Director Matthew Quinn warned reforms could be slowed.
ICE – Nearly 20,000 of roughly 21,000 employees
are considered essential and would continue operations.
CISA
– Would shift to a more defensive posture, reducing proactive cybersecurity activities.
FEMA
– Could see slowed disaster-response work if the lapse continues, though its Disaster Relief Fund currently holds about $7 billion.
The lapse would begin at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 14, affecting only DHS operations, according to Fox News.