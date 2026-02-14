https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/regime-change-would-be-the-best-thing-that-could-happen---trump-on-iran-1123630322.html

Regime Change 'Would Be the Best Thing That Could Happen' - Trump on Iran

US President Donald Trump was asked whether he wants regime change in Iran and replied that it “seems like that would be the best thing that could happen,” adding: “Let’s see what happens.”

He repeated his claim that Iran’s nuclear sites were “obliterated,” telling reporters the US would “probably grab whatever’s left,” adding: “you could get whatever the dust is down there.”Asked what Iran could do to avoid another US aggression, Trump said:

