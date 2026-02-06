International
The US Virtual Embassy in Tehran issued a nationwide security alert on February 6, advising US citizens in Iran to be prepared for internet outages, transportation disruptions, and flight cancellations.
The notice urges US nationals to consider departing Iran by land, if it is safe to do so, and says the US government cannot guarantee assistance. It also notes that access to mobile and internet networks may remain restricted. The alert comes amid a US military buildup in the region and renewed threats against Iran. Meanwhile, a new round of US-Iran nuclear talks is scheduled for Friday, February 6, in Muscat, Oman.
‘Leave Iran Now’ — US Virtual Embassy in Tehran Issues Security Alert

The US Virtual Embassy in Tehran issued a nationwide security alert on February 6, advising US citizens in Iran to be prepared for internet outages, transportation disruptions, and flight cancellations.
The notice urges US nationals to consider departing Iran by land, if it is safe to do so, and says the US government cannot guarantee assistance. It also notes that access to mobile and internet networks may remain restricted.
The alert comes amid a US military buildup in the region and renewed threats against Iran.
Meanwhile, a new round of US-Iran nuclear talks is scheduled for Friday, February 6, in Muscat, Oman.
