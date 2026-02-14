https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/rubios-munich-remarks-were-attempt-to-systematize-a-worldview-that-does-not-truly-exist---expert-1123633609.html

Rubio’s Munich Remarks Were Attempt ‘to Systematize a Worldview That Does Not Truly Exist’ - Expert

Rubio's Munich Remarks Were Attempt 'to Systematize a Worldview That Does Not Truly Exist' - Expert

The current administration’s foreign policy “is inherently difficult to analyze” because its statements “often lack a coherent foundation or consistent meaning,” Prof. Joe Siracusa of Curtin University’s Global Futures Platform told Sputnik, commenting on Secretary Rubio’s speech at this year’s Munich Security Conference.

While the White House started off declaring its intentions to “avoid long-term conflicts,” its “shift from being risk-averse to highly unpredictable suggests a more dangerous and erratic direction for global stability,” Siracusa said, noting that Rubio’s job is to now try “to rationalize a worldview that does not truly exist.”Washington is using “foreign policy quarrels with nations like Iran and Venezuela as easy means to compel solutions for a domestic audience rather than engaging in complex global strategy.”Addressing Rubio’s criticism of international institutions like the UN, Siracusa recalled that “this tendency to turn away from international bodies is an old story in American politics, echoing the country’s decision to opt out of the League of Nations” after WWI.

