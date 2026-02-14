https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/idea-of-world-without-borders-global-order-was-foolish---rubio-1123631306.html
The idea of a world without borders and replacing national interests with a global order turned out to be 'foolish,' US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday.
"This was a foolish idea that ignored both human nature and that ignored the lessons of over 5,000 years of recorded human history. And it has cost us dearly," Rubio said at the Munich Security Conference.The United States wants Europe to be strong and able to survive, Rubio said.The disagreements between the United States and European countries are explained by Washington's deep concern about the future of Europe, Marco Rubio said.The US is "charting the path for a new century of prosperity" and wants to do it together with Europe, Rubio also said.Mass migration in the West has an unprecedented scale, and it threatens the cohesion and future of the countries of the region, Marco Rubio said."We opened our doors to an unprecedented wave of mass migration that threatens the cohesion of our societies, the continuity of our culture and the future of our people," Rubio said."Mass migration is not and was not some fringe concern of little consequence. It was, and continues to be, a crisis which is transforming and destabilizing societies all across the West," he also said.
08:52 GMT 14.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The idea of a world without borders and replacing national interests with a global order turned out to be 'foolish,' US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday.
"This was a foolish idea that ignored both human nature and that ignored the lessons of over 5,000 years of recorded human history. And it has cost us dearly," Rubio said at the Munich Security Conference
The United States wants Europe to be strong and able to survive, Rubio said.
"We want Europe to be strong. We believe that Europe must survive because the two great wars of the last century serve for us as history's constant reminder that, ultimately, our destiny is - and will always be - intertwined with yours," Rubio said.
The disagreements between the United States and European countries
are explained by Washington's deep concern about the future of Europe, Marco Rubio said.
"We care deeply about your future and ours. And if at times we disagree, our disagreements come from our profound sense of concern about Europe with which we are connected - not just economically, not just militarily - we are connected spiritually and we are connected culturally," Rubio said at the Munich Security Conference.
The US is "charting the path for a new century of prosperity" and wants to do it together with Europe, Rubio also said.
Mass migration in the West has an unprecedented scale, and it threatens the cohesion and future of the countries of the region, Marco Rubio
said.
"We opened our doors to an unprecedented wave of mass migration that threatens the cohesion of our societies, the continuity of our culture and the future of our people," Rubio said.
"Mass migration is not and was not some fringe concern of little consequence. It was, and continues to be, a crisis which is transforming and destabilizing societies all across the West," he also said.