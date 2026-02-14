https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/idea-of-world-without-borders-global-order-was-foolish---rubio-1123631306.html

Idea of World Without Borders, Global Order Was 'Foolish' - Rubio

The idea of a world without borders and replacing national interests with a global order turned out to be 'foolish,' US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday.

"This was a foolish idea that ignored both human nature and that ignored the lessons of over 5,000 years of recorded human history. And it has cost us dearly," Rubio said at the Munich Security Conference.The United States wants Europe to be strong and able to survive, Rubio said.The disagreements between the United States and European countries are explained by Washington's deep concern about the future of Europe, Marco Rubio said.The US is "charting the path for a new century of prosperity" and wants to do it together with Europe, Rubio also said.Mass migration in the West has an unprecedented scale, and it threatens the cohesion and future of the countries of the region, Marco Rubio said."We opened our doors to an unprecedented wave of mass migration that threatens the cohesion of our societies, the continuity of our culture and the future of our people," Rubio said."Mass migration is not and was not some fringe concern of little consequence. It was, and continues to be, a crisis which is transforming and destabilizing societies all across the West," he also said.

