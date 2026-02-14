https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/russia-warns-nato-military-preparations-in-scandinavia-threaten-national-security-1123631986.html

Russia Warns NATO Military Preparations in Scandinavia Threaten National Security

Military preparations by Norway, Sweden and other NATO countries pose a direct threat to Russia's national security and compel Moscow to take military and technical measures in response, Russian Ambassador to Oslo Nikolai Korchunov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Oslo, Stockholm, and Helsinki are working together to increase military mobility through the development of west-to-east transport and logistics corridors, as well as the cross-border use of bases and other military infrastructure," Korchunov said. He said these and other military preparations by NATO countries on the northern flank, openly aimed against Russia, increase tensions and pose a direct threat to Russia's national security, compelling Moscow to adopt military and technical countermeasures. In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity and buildup of troops near its western borders. The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.NATO countries are making plans for a partial or complete naval blockade of Russia, Russian Ambassador to Norway Nikolai Korchunov said.Korchunov said NATO members, including Norway, by operations Baltic Sentry, Eastern Sentry and Arctic Sentry actually transfer the Baltic and Arctic region to "barracks routine," and restrict freedom of navigation in violation of international law.In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity and buildup of troops near its western borders. The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.

