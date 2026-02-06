https://sputnikglobe.com/20260206/dragging-nato-into-arctic-raises-regional-tensions---russian-ambassador-to-denmark-1123597969.html
Dragging NATO Into Arctic Raises Regional Tensions - Russian Ambassador to Denmark
Denmark, by dragging NATO into the Arctic, is pushing confrontational approaches that lead to a weakening of security and increased military tensions in the region, Russian Ambassador to Copenhagen Vladimir Barbin told Sputnik.
"By dragging NATO into the Arctic, including Greenland, under the slogan of countering the 'Russian threat,' Denmark is promoting confrontational approaches that always lead not to strengthening, but to weakening security and increasing military tensions in the region," Barbin said. On January 15, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that NATO's presence in the Arctic destabilizes the situation there, and attempts to create threats to Russian security will have consequences.It is too early to discuss the consequences of the situation around Greenland for Russia's security, Vladimir Barbin said.Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. The Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their territorial integrity.Intervening externally in the crisis surrounding Greenland is inadvisable, as it is a matter for Denmark, Greenland, and the United States, Barbin said."The current crisis surrounding Greenland is a matter for Denmark, Greenland, and the US. It is within their power to find a solution. The nature of their agreements is their business, their competence. Intervening externally in this process is inadvisable," the ambassador said.
Dragging NATO Into Arctic Raises Regional Tensions - Russian Ambassador to Denmark
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Denmark, by dragging NATO into the Arctic, is pushing confrontational approaches that lead to a weakening of security and increased military tensions in the region, Russian Ambassador to Copenhagen Vladimir Barbin told Sputnik.
"By dragging NATO into the Arctic, including Greenland, under the slogan of countering the 'Russian threat,' Denmark is promoting confrontational approaches that always lead not to strengthening, but to weakening security and increasing military tensions in the region," Barbin said.
On January 15, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that NATO's presence in the Arctic destabilizes the situation there, and attempts to create threats to Russian security will have consequences.
It is too early to discuss the consequences of the situation around Greenland for Russia's security, Vladimir Barbin said.
"For a detailed analysis of the possible military and political consequences for Russia we should wait for clarification of the situation around Greenland," Barbin said.
Greenland
is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. The Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their territorial integrity.
Intervening externally in the crisis surrounding Greenland is inadvisable, as it is a matter for Denmark, Greenland, and the United States, Barbin said.
"The current crisis surrounding Greenland is a matter for Denmark, Greenland, and the US. It is within their power to find a solution. The nature of their agreements is their business, their competence. Intervening externally in this process is inadvisable," the ambassador said.
