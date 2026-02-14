White House Publishes Valentine's Card Featuring Greenland

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/white-house-publishes-valentines-card-featuring-greenland-1123632943.html
The White House on Saturday published a Valentine's Day card featuring Greenland and a message calling to "define our situationship."
The image, published on X, shows a map of Greenland placed inside the outline of a heart. The White House also shared a Valentine's-themed post featuring Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The image shows a photo of captured Maduro aboard an aircraft, with the caption: "You captured my heart." Another Valentine's card addressed the issue of migration. The image, also featuring a heart, includes the caption: "My love for you is as strong as Democrats love for illegal aliens." Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. The Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their territorial integrity.
The White House on Saturday published a Valentine's Day card featuring Greenland and a message calling to "define our situationship."
The image, published on X, shows a map of Greenland placed inside the outline of a heart.
"It's time we define our situationship," the message on the card read.
The White House also shared a Valentine's-themed post featuring Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The image shows a photo of captured Maduro aboard an aircraft, with the caption: "You captured my heart."
Another Valentine's card addressed the issue of migration. The image, also featuring a heart, includes the caption: "My love for you is as strong as Democrats love for illegal aliens."
Greenland
is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. The Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their territorial integrity.