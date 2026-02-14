https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/witkoff-kushner-to-take-part-in-talks-with-russia-ukraine-in-geneva-on-tuesday---reports-1123632124.html
Witkoff, Kushner to Take Part in Talks With Russia, Ukraine in Geneva on Tuesday - Reports
Witkoff, Kushner to Take Part in Talks With Russia, Ukraine in Geneva on Tuesday - Reports
Sputnik International
US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will take part in trilateral talks with representatives of Russia and Kiev in Geneva on Tuesday, a media reported, citing a source.
2026-02-14T09:17+0000
2026-02-14T09:17+0000
2026-02-14T09:17+0000
world
steve witkoff
us
jared kushner
donald trump
ukraine
geneva
russia
peace
peace process
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123216939_0:10:3114:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_48a12bb78931976f294518d323948881.jpg
The second round of talks on Ukraine, involving delegations from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, took place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5. The first round took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The talks were held behind closed doors, without the press. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously announced that the next round of talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine would take place in Geneva, with the Russian delegation led by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/next-trilateral-talks-on-ukrainian-settlement-to-be-held-on-feb-17-18-in-geneva---kremlin-1123628543.html
ukraine
geneva
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123216939_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ade23cfc1a18fbc1d6ca6e4cfab47381.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
witkoff, kushner, take part in talks with russia, ukraine, trilateral talks with representatives of russia,
witkoff, kushner, take part in talks with russia, ukraine, trilateral talks with representatives of russia,
Witkoff, Kushner to Take Part in Talks With Russia, Ukraine in Geneva on Tuesday - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will take part in trilateral talks with representatives of Russia and Ukraine in Geneva on Tuesday, a media reported, citing a source.
The second round of talks on Ukraine
, involving delegations from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, took place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5. The first round took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The talks were held behind closed doors, without the press.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously announced that the next round of talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine would take place in Geneva, with the Russian delegation led by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.