https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/witkoff-kushner-to-take-part-in-talks-with-russia-ukraine-in-geneva-on-tuesday---reports-1123632124.html

Witkoff, Kushner to Take Part in Talks With Russia, Ukraine in Geneva on Tuesday - Reports

Witkoff, Kushner to Take Part in Talks With Russia, Ukraine in Geneva on Tuesday - Reports

Sputnik International

US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will take part in trilateral talks with representatives of Russia and Kiev in Geneva on Tuesday, a media reported, citing a source.

2026-02-14T09:17+0000

2026-02-14T09:17+0000

2026-02-14T09:17+0000

world

steve witkoff

us

jared kushner

donald trump

ukraine

geneva

russia

peace

peace process

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123216939_0:10:3114:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_48a12bb78931976f294518d323948881.jpg

The second round of talks on Ukraine, involving delegations from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, took place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5. The first round took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The talks were held behind closed doors, without the press. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously announced that the next round of talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine would take place in Geneva, with the Russian delegation led by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/next-trilateral-talks-on-ukrainian-settlement-to-be-held-on-feb-17-18-in-geneva---kremlin-1123628543.html

ukraine

geneva

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

witkoff, kushner, take part in talks with russia, ukraine, trilateral talks with representatives of russia,