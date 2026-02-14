International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/witkoff-kushner-to-take-part-in-talks-with-russia-ukraine-in-geneva-on-tuesday---reports-1123632124.html
Witkoff, Kushner to Take Part in Talks With Russia, Ukraine in Geneva on Tuesday - Reports
Witkoff, Kushner to Take Part in Talks With Russia, Ukraine in Geneva on Tuesday - Reports
Sputnik International
US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will take part in trilateral talks with representatives of Russia and Kiev in Geneva on Tuesday, a media reported, citing a source.
2026-02-14T09:17+0000
2026-02-14T09:17+0000
world
steve witkoff
us
jared kushner
donald trump
ukraine
geneva
russia
peace
peace process
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123216939_0:10:3114:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_48a12bb78931976f294518d323948881.jpg
The second round of talks on Ukraine, involving delegations from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, took place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5. The first round took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The talks were held behind closed doors, without the press. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously announced that the next round of talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine would take place in Geneva, with the Russian delegation led by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/next-trilateral-talks-on-ukrainian-settlement-to-be-held-on-feb-17-18-in-geneva---kremlin-1123628543.html
ukraine
geneva
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123216939_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ade23cfc1a18fbc1d6ca6e4cfab47381.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
witkoff, kushner, take part in talks with russia, ukraine, trilateral talks with representatives of russia,
witkoff, kushner, take part in talks with russia, ukraine, trilateral talks with representatives of russia,

Witkoff, Kushner to Take Part in Talks With Russia, Ukraine in Geneva on Tuesday - Reports

09:17 GMT 14.02.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankU.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will take part in trilateral talks with representatives of Russia and Ukraine in Geneva on Tuesday, a media reported, citing a source.
The second round of talks on Ukraine, involving delegations from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, took place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5. The first round took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The talks were held behind closed doors, without the press.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously announced that the next round of talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine would take place in Geneva, with the Russian delegation led by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.
A view shows Mont-Blanc bridge decorated with flags of the USA and Russia ahead of the June 16 summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Geneva, Switzerland - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2026
World
Next Trilateral Ukrainian Settlement Talks Scheduled for Feb. 17-18 in Geneva - Kremlin
Yesterday, 11:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала