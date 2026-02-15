https://sputnikglobe.com/20260215/cooperation-only-right-choice-for-chinaus-ties--fm-wang-yi-1123635740.html

Cooperation 'Only Right Choice' for China–US Ties — FM Wang Yi

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi outlined Beijing’s vision ahead of a planned summit between President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump.

Wang stressed that China approaches relations with the US with “mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and moving cooperation,” adding that dialogue and consultation remain the right path.He said there are “two different prospects” for bilateral ties — one based on “a positive and pragmatic policy toward China,” which “will lead us to cooperation… the best outcome for both countries and the world,” and another rooted in “decoupling” and “stepping on China’s red lines,” which “would very much likely push China and the United States toward conflict.”China remains confident that cooperation — not confrontation — is the “only right choice,” Wang stressed.

