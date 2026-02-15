https://sputnikglobe.com/20260215/russian-troops-liberate-popovka-sidorovka-in-sumy-chugunovka-in-kharkov---gerasimov-1123636412.html
Russian Troops Liberate Popovka, Sidorovka in Sumy, Chugunovka in Kharkov - Gerasimov
Russian Troops Liberate Popovka, Sidorovka in Sumy, Chugunovka in Kharkov - Gerasimov
Sputnik International
Russian forces have liberated the settlements of Popovka and Sidorovka in the Sumy Region, as well as Chugunovkain the Kharkov Region, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said.
Gerasimov checked the progress of combat missions by formations and military units of Russia's Tsentr battlegroup. Russia’s Sever battlegroup continues to expand the security zone in the border areas of the Sumy and Kharkov regions, Gerasimov said. Russia's Tsentr battlegroup is taking action to liberate Novopavlovka and Novopodgorny, Gerasimov added.Russian troops liberated 12 settlements in two weeks of February, despite the harsh winter conditions, Valery Gerasimov said.The liberation of the settlements of Novy Donbass and Belitskoye continues, Gerasimov added.
Gerasimov checked the progress of combat missions by formations and military units of Russia's Tsentr battlegroup. Russia’s Sever battlegroup continues to expand the security zone in the border areas of the Sumy and Kharkov regions, Gerasimov said.
"Three settlements have been liberated - Popovka and Sidorovka in Sumy Region, and Chugunovka in Kharkov Region," Gerasimov said.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup is taking action to liberate Novopavlovka and Novopodgorny, Gerasimov added.
Russian troops liberated 12 settlements in two weeks of February, despite the harsh winter conditions, Valery Gerasimov said.
"In two weeks of February, despite the harsh winter conditions, formations and military units of the combined groups of troops liberated 12 settlements," Gerasimov said.
The liberation of the settlements of Novy Donbass and Belitskoye continues, Gerasimov added.