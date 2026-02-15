https://sputnikglobe.com/20260215/ukraines-ex-energy-minister-detained-in-corruption-case-1123636989.html
Ukraine's Ex-Energy Minister Detained in Corruption Case
Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) said on Sunday that former Energy Minister German Galushchenko was detained while crossing the border as part of a case concerning alleged corruption in Ukraine's energy sector.
Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian news outlet Ukrainska Pravda reported that Galushchenko was detained while attempting to cross the border and was removed from a train. The NABU said on November 10 that it was conducting a large-scale special operation in the energy sector and published photos of bags filled with foreign currency found during the operation. Lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that NABU was conducting searches at the home of Galushchenko, as well as at the state nuclear energy agency, Energoatom. The Ukrainian newspaper reported that NABU searched the residence of Volodymyr Zelensky's close associate, Timur Mindich, who had already fled Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) said on Sunday that former Energy Minister German Galushchenko was detained while crossing the border as part of a case concerning alleged corruption in Ukraine's energy sector.
Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian news outlet Ukrainska Pravda reported that Galushchenko was detained while attempting to cross the border and was removed from a train.
"Today, while crossing the state border, NABU detectives detained the former energy minister within the framework of the 'Midas' case. Initial investigative actions are ongoing in accordance with legal requirements and a court order," the NABU said on Telegram.
The NABU said on November 10 that it was conducting a large-scale special operation in the energy sector and published photos of bags filled with foreign currency found during the operation.
Lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that NABU was conducting searches
at the home of Galushchenko, as well as at the state nuclear energy agency, Energoatom. The Ukrainian newspaper reported that NABU searched the residence of Volodymyr Zelensky's close associate, Timur Mindich, who had already fled Ukraine.
