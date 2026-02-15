https://sputnikglobe.com/20260215/us-norway-eye-critical-minerals-cooperation-as-china-warns-against-exclusive-blocs-1123635928.html
US, Norway Eye Critical Minerals Cooperation as China Warns Against ‘Exclusive Blocs’
The US has repeatedly expressed concern over the fact that the mining and processing of critical minerals, which include rare earths, is dominated by China.
“We look forward to partnering with Norway on supply chain security, including on critical minerals,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X after his meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.The US earlier signed memoranda of understanding on critical minerals—needed for most modern technologies—with 11 countries, in an apparent attempt to curb China’s influence in the field.The State Department also announced the launch of the so-called Forum on Resource Geostrategic Engagement (FORGE) “to reshape the global market for critical minerals and rare earths.”
US, Norway Eye Critical Minerals Cooperation as China Warns Against ‘Exclusive Blocs’
The State Department also announced the launch of the so-called Forum on Resource Geostrategic Engagement (FORGE) “to reshape the global market for critical minerals and rare earths.”
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian responded by stating that Beijing “opposes any country setting up exclusive blocs to disrupt international economic and trade order.”