https://sputnikglobe.com/20260215/us-norway-eye-critical-minerals-cooperation-as-china-warns-against-exclusive-blocs-1123635928.html

US, Norway Eye Critical Minerals Cooperation as China Warns Against ‘Exclusive Blocs’

US, Norway Eye Critical Minerals Cooperation as China Warns Against ‘Exclusive Blocs’

Sputnik International

The US has repeatedly expressed concern over the fact that the mining and processing of critical minerals, which include rare earths, is dominated by China.

2026-02-15T06:30+0000

2026-02-15T06:30+0000

2026-02-15T06:30+0000

us

china

norway

marco rubio

jonas gahr store

market

trade

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/0f/1123636164_0:160:3074:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_a15989ad32bbb6ae291c24106ec1ca65.jpg

“We look forward to partnering with Norway on supply chain security, including on critical minerals,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X after his meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.The US earlier signed memoranda of understanding on critical minerals—needed for most modern technologies—with 11 countries, in an apparent attempt to curb China’s influence in the field.The State Department also announced the launch of the so-called Forum on Resource Geostrategic Engagement (FORGE) “to reshape the global market for critical minerals and rare earths.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/china-dominance-of-rare-earths-poses-biggest-threat-for-transatlantic-allies---us-lawmaker-1123092913.html

china

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mining and processing of critical minerals, memoranda of understanding on critical minerals, global market for critical minerals, us-norway cooperation on critical minerals