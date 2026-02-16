https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/ex-ukrainian-energy-minister-galushchenko-charged-with-money-laundering---nabu-1123640672.html

Ex-Ukrainian Energy Minister Galushchenko Charged With Money Laundering - NABU

Former Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko has been charged with money laundering, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said on Monday.

"NABU and SAPO [Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office] have broadened the list of suspects in the 'Midas case.' The former energy minister (2021-2025) was found to have laundered money and participated in a criminal organization," the statement on Telegram read. On Sunday, the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper reported that Galushchenko was caught while attempting to leave Ukraine by train. NABU confirmed that he was detained as part of a probe into corruption in the Ukrainian energy sector. The investigation revealed that a criminal group registered a fund in Anguilla, a UK overseas territory, in February 2021 to draw roughly $100 million in so-called investments. A Seychelles and St. Kitts and Nevis citizen, a longtime associate of the group and a money-laundering specialist, led the fund. NABU claims the Galushchenko family ranked among its "investors." To mask Galushchenko's links, two firms integrated into the St. Kitts and Nevis trust took ownership, and his ex-wife and four children were beneficiaries. These shell companies became "investors" of the fund by purchasing its shares. Members of the criminal organization funneled cash tied to Galushchenko from Ukraine's energy graft scheme into three Swiss bank accounts for the fund. The group netted over $112 million from illicit energy operations. NABU said these funds were legalized through financial instruments, in particular cryptocurrency and fund "investments." Over $7.4 million landed in family-controlled fund accounts. More than 1.3 million Swiss francs ($1.7 million) and 2.4 million euros ($2.8 million) flowed as cash or direct transfers to the family in Switzerland. Funds paid elite Swiss schooling of Galushchenko's children, landed in his ex-wife's accounts, or earned interest for family spending. Galushchenko faces charges under Part 2 Article 255 and Part 3 Article 209 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, NABU said, adding that the probe is ongoing and it works with 15 countries.

