https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/gates-foundation-promoted-inferior-vaccines-hindering-use-of-best-ones---dmitriev-1123640345.html
Gates Foundation Promoted Inferior Vaccines, Hindering Use of Best Ones - Dmitriev
Gates Foundation Promoted Inferior Vaccines, Hindering Use of Best Ones - Dmitriev
Sputnik International
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said that the foundation of US billionaire Bill Gates promoted inferior vaccines and hindered the use of the best ones, which could save lives.
2026-02-16T06:44+0000
2026-02-16T06:44+0000
2026-02-16T06:44+0000
americas
jeffrey epstein
bill gates
kirill dmitriev
russia
russian direct investment fund (rdif)
financial times
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/01/1121612239_0:53:1024:629_1920x0_80_0_0_636abd166aefdb58d28192164d7f4d2a.jpg
He commented on a Financial Times report about Gates's ties to the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.Earlier, Dmitriev, who led the marketing efforts for Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, called for an investigation into Gates's work on vaccines following the publication of materials in the Epstein case. On January 30, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the completion of the release of materials in the Epstein case. The total volume of data released exceeded 3.5 million files. In 2019, Epstein was charged in the US with sex trafficking of minors. In July of that year, he died in prison; the investigation concluded he committed suicide.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/doj-releases-all-epstein-files-names-over-300-public-figures--reports-1123639745.html
americas
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/01/1121612239_59:0:966:680_1920x0_80_0_0_ae763b9bf8d5e3ad0085543f9d6cdf65.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian direct investment fund (rdif) ceo kirill dmitriev, who is also the special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said that the foundation of us billionaire bill gates promoted inferior vaccines and hindered the use of the best ones, which could save lives.
russian direct investment fund (rdif) ceo kirill dmitriev, who is also the special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said that the foundation of us billionaire bill gates promoted inferior vaccines and hindered the use of the best ones, which could save lives.
Gates Foundation Promoted Inferior Vaccines, Hindering Use of Best Ones - Dmitriev
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said that the foundation of US billionaire Bill Gates promoted inferior vaccines and hindered the use of the best ones, which could save lives.
"The Gates Foundation established comprehensive multi-level global control over vaccines through funding, approvals, government support, and media dominance, for evil and sinister reasons. They brainwashed people, promoted bad vaccines & prevented the best ones from saving lives" the RDIF head said on X.
He commented on a Financial Times report about Gates's ties to the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Earlier, Dmitriev, who led the marketing efforts for Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, called for an investigation into Gates's work on vaccines following the publication of materials in the Epstein case.
On January 30, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the completion of the release of materials in the Epstein case. The total volume of data released exceeded 3.5 million files. In 2019, Epstein was charged in the US with sex trafficking of minors. In July of that year, he died in prison; the investigation concluded he committed suicide.