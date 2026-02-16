https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/gates-foundation-promoted-inferior-vaccines-hindering-use-of-best-ones---dmitriev-1123640345.html

Gates Foundation Promoted Inferior Vaccines, Hindering Use of Best Ones - Dmitriev

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said that the foundation of US billionaire Bill Gates promoted inferior vaccines and hindered the use of the best ones, which could save lives.

He commented on a Financial Times report about Gates's ties to the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.Earlier, Dmitriev, who led the marketing efforts for Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, called for an investigation into Gates's work on vaccines following the publication of materials in the Epstein case. On January 30, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the completion of the release of materials in the Epstein case. The total volume of data released exceeded 3.5 million files. In 2019, Epstein was charged in the US with sex trafficking of minors. In July of that year, he died in prison; the investigation concluded he committed suicide.

