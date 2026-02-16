International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/gates-foundation-promoted-inferior-vaccines-hindering-use-of-best-ones---dmitriev-1123640345.html
Gates Foundation Promoted Inferior Vaccines, Hindering Use of Best Ones - Dmitriev
Gates Foundation Promoted Inferior Vaccines, Hindering Use of Best Ones - Dmitriev
Sputnik International
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said that the foundation of US billionaire Bill Gates promoted inferior vaccines and hindered the use of the best ones, which could save lives.
2026-02-16T06:44+0000
2026-02-16T06:44+0000
americas
jeffrey epstein
bill gates
kirill dmitriev
russia
russian direct investment fund (rdif)
financial times
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/01/1121612239_0:53:1024:629_1920x0_80_0_0_636abd166aefdb58d28192164d7f4d2a.jpg
He commented on a Financial Times report about Gates's ties to the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.Earlier, Dmitriev, who led the marketing efforts for Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, called for an investigation into Gates's work on vaccines following the publication of materials in the Epstein case. On January 30, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the completion of the release of materials in the Epstein case. The total volume of data released exceeded 3.5 million files. In 2019, Epstein was charged in the US with sex trafficking of minors. In July of that year, he died in prison; the investigation concluded he committed suicide.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/doj-releases-all-epstein-files-names-over-300-public-figures--reports-1123639745.html
americas
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/01/1121612239_59:0:966:680_1920x0_80_0_0_ae763b9bf8d5e3ad0085543f9d6cdf65.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian direct investment fund (rdif) ceo kirill dmitriev, who is also the special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said that the foundation of us billionaire bill gates promoted inferior vaccines and hindered the use of the best ones, which could save lives.
russian direct investment fund (rdif) ceo kirill dmitriev, who is also the special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said that the foundation of us billionaire bill gates promoted inferior vaccines and hindered the use of the best ones, which could save lives.

Gates Foundation Promoted Inferior Vaccines, Hindering Use of Best Ones - Dmitriev

06:44 GMT 16.02.2026
© Photo : Ralph Alswang, White House photographerPresident Clinton with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in the White House, September 1993
President Clinton with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in the White House, September 1993 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2026
© Photo : Ralph Alswang, White House photographer
Subscribe
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said that the foundation of US billionaire Bill Gates promoted inferior vaccines and hindered the use of the best ones, which could save lives.

"The Gates Foundation established comprehensive multi-level global control over vaccines through funding, approvals, government support, and media dominance, for evil and sinister reasons. They brainwashed people, promoted bad vaccines & prevented the best ones from saving lives" the RDIF head said on X.

He commented on a Financial Times report about Gates's ties to the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Earlier, Dmitriev, who led the marketing efforts for Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, called for an investigation into Gates's work on vaccines following the publication of materials in the Epstein case.
Attorney General Pam Bondi, the nation's top law enforcement officer, smiles as she prepares to face questions in the House Judiciary Committee over the Justice Department's handling of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that have exposed sensitive private information about victims despite redaction efforts, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2026
Americas
DOJ Releases 'All' Epstein Files, Names Over 300 Public Figures — Reports
05:13 GMT
On January 30, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the completion of the release of materials in the Epstein case. The total volume of data released exceeded 3.5 million files. In 2019, Epstein was charged in the US with sex trafficking of minors. In July of that year, he died in prison; the investigation concluded he committed suicide.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала