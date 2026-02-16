https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/doj-releases-all-epstein-files-names-over-300-public-figures--reports-1123639745.html
DOJ Releases 'All' Epstein Files, Names Over 300 Public Figures — Reports
DOJ Releases 'All' Epstein Files, Names Over 300 Public Figures — Reports
Sputnik International
Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that “all” Epstein-related files have been released in accordance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, Fox News reported.
2026-02-16T05:13+0000
2026-02-16T05:13+0000
2026-02-16T05:13+0000
americas
jeffrey epstein
us
pam bondi
doj
justice department
donald trump
pedophile
pedophile ring
pedophiles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/10/1123639881_0:0:3115:1753_1920x0_80_0_0_3d7dbf64a6ca4775bb1bb6f7642b7986.jpg
In a letter to congressional leaders obtained by Fox News Digital, the Justice Department said it released all “records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department” that relate to the case. The letter includes a list of more than 300 high-profile names, ranging from current and former government officials to celebrities and business leaders. The Department said the list covers “all persons” who meet two criteria: they are or were government officials or politically exposed persons, and their names appear in the files at least once.The letter adds that the names appear in a “wide variety of contexts,” with some individuals having “extensive direct email contact” with Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell, while others are referenced in unrelated materials. Some of the most prominent names listed include Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Prince Harry (Duke of Sussex), Prince Philip, Bill Gates, Woody Allen, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Larry Summers, Michael Bloomberg, George Soros, Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, among others.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251116/undisclosed-epstein-files-contain-names-of-some-20-prominent-people-congressman-1123122697.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/10/1123639881_185:0:2914:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_902c59d6366ea0fe40b1f3f425c67208.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
epstein files, epstein buddies, epstein dealings, epstein's island, trafficking ring, sex trafficking, child trafficking, sex trafficking, child predators, child molestors, sex trafficking ring
epstein files, epstein buddies, epstein dealings, epstein's island, trafficking ring, sex trafficking, child trafficking, sex trafficking, child predators, child molestors, sex trafficking ring
DOJ Releases 'All' Epstein Files, Names Over 300 Public Figures — Reports
Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that “all” Epstein-related files have been released in accordance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, Fox News reported.
In a letter to congressional leaders obtained by Fox News Digital, the Justice Department said it released all “records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department” that relate to the case.
The letter includes a list of more than 300 high-profile names, ranging from current and former government officials to celebrities and business leaders. The Department said the list covers “all persons” who meet two criteria: they are or were government officials or politically exposed persons, and their names appear in the files at least once.
The letter adds that the names appear in a “wide variety of contexts,” with some individuals having “extensive direct email contact” with Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell, while others are referenced in unrelated materials.
Some of the most prominent names listed
include Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Prince Harry (Duke of Sussex), Prince Philip, Bill Gates, Woody Allen, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Larry Summers, Michael Bloomberg, George Soros, Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, among others.
16 November 2025, 17:00 GMT