International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/doj-releases-all-epstein-files-names-over-300-public-figures--reports-1123639745.html
DOJ Releases 'All' Epstein Files, Names Over 300 Public Figures — Reports
DOJ Releases 'All' Epstein Files, Names Over 300 Public Figures — Reports
Sputnik International
Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that “all” Epstein-related files have been released in accordance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, Fox News reported.
2026-02-16T05:13+0000
2026-02-16T05:13+0000
americas
jeffrey epstein
us
pam bondi
doj
justice department
donald trump
pedophile
pedophile ring
pedophiles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/10/1123639881_0:0:3115:1753_1920x0_80_0_0_3d7dbf64a6ca4775bb1bb6f7642b7986.jpg
In a letter to congressional leaders obtained by Fox News Digital, the Justice Department said it released all “records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department” that relate to the case. The letter includes a list of more than 300 high-profile names, ranging from current and former government officials to celebrities and business leaders. The Department said the list covers “all persons” who meet two criteria: they are or were government officials or politically exposed persons, and their names appear in the files at least once.The letter adds that the names appear in a “wide variety of contexts,” with some individuals having “extensive direct email contact” with Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell, while others are referenced in unrelated materials. Some of the most prominent names listed include Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Prince Harry (Duke of Sussex), Prince Philip, Bill Gates, Woody Allen, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Larry Summers, Michael Bloomberg, George Soros, Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, among others.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251116/undisclosed-epstein-files-contain-names-of-some-20-prominent-people-congressman-1123122697.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/10/1123639881_185:0:2914:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_902c59d6366ea0fe40b1f3f425c67208.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
epstein files, epstein buddies, epstein dealings, epstein's island, trafficking ring, sex trafficking, child trafficking, sex trafficking, child predators, child molestors, sex trafficking ring
epstein files, epstein buddies, epstein dealings, epstein's island, trafficking ring, sex trafficking, child trafficking, sex trafficking, child predators, child molestors, sex trafficking ring

DOJ Releases 'All' Epstein Files, Names Over 300 Public Figures — Reports

05:13 GMT 16.02.2026
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteAttorney General Pam Bondi, the nation's top law enforcement officer, smiles as she prepares to face questions in the House Judiciary Committee over the Justice Department's handling of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that have exposed sensitive private information about victims despite redaction efforts, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026
Attorney General Pam Bondi, the nation's top law enforcement officer, smiles as she prepares to face questions in the House Judiciary Committee over the Justice Department's handling of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that have exposed sensitive private information about victims despite redaction efforts, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2026
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that “all” Epstein-related files have been released in accordance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, Fox News reported.
In a letter to congressional leaders obtained by Fox News Digital, the Justice Department said it released all “records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department” that relate to the case.
The letter includes a list of more than 300 high-profile names, ranging from current and former government officials to celebrities and business leaders. The Department said the list covers “all persons” who meet two criteria: they are or were government officials or politically exposed persons, and their names appear in the files at least once.
The letter adds that the names appear in a “wide variety of contexts,” with some individuals having “extensive direct email contact” with Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell, while others are referenced in unrelated materials.
Some of the most prominent names listed include Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Prince Harry (Duke of Sussex), Prince Philip, Bill Gates, Woody Allen, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Larry Summers, Michael Bloomberg, George Soros, Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, among others.
FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, July 2, 2020, on charges she helped procure underage sex partners for the financier - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2025
Americas
Undisclosed Epstein Files Contain Names of Some 20 Prominent People - Congressman
16 November 2025, 17:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала