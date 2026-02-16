https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/doj-releases-all-epstein-files-names-over-300-public-figures--reports-1123639745.html

DOJ Releases 'All' Epstein Files, Names Over 300 Public Figures — Reports

DOJ Releases 'All' Epstein Files, Names Over 300 Public Figures — Reports

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that “all” Epstein-related files have been released in accordance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, Fox News reported.

In a letter to congressional leaders obtained by Fox News Digital, the Justice Department said it released all “records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department” that relate to the case. The letter includes a list of more than 300 high-profile names, ranging from current and former government officials to celebrities and business leaders. The Department said the list covers “all persons” who meet two criteria: they are or were government officials or politically exposed persons, and their names appear in the files at least once.The letter adds that the names appear in a “wide variety of contexts,” with some individuals having “extensive direct email contact” with Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell, while others are referenced in unrelated materials. Some of the most prominent names listed include Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Prince Harry (Duke of Sussex), Prince Philip, Bill Gates, Woody Allen, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Larry Summers, Michael Bloomberg, George Soros, Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, among others.

