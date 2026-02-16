https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/lukashenko-conveyed-message-from-putin-to-french-representatives-in-minsk-1123642305.html
Lukashenko Conveys Message From Putin to French Representatives in Minsk
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he conveyed a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to French representatives visiting Minsk.
"The French came here. I conveyed a message to them not only from myself but also from Putin," Lukashenko was quoted by the Belta news agency as saying at a meeting with State Secretary of the Union State Sergei Glazyev. French President Emmanuel Macron "came to his senses" and, at the end of his career, decided to establish contacts with Russia, Lukashenko added.
