International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/lukashenko-conveyed-message-from-putin-to-french-representatives-in-minsk-1123642305.html
Lukashenko Conveys Message From Putin to French Representatives in Minsk
Lukashenko Conveys Message From Putin to French Representatives in Minsk
Sputnik International
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he conveyed a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to French representatives visiting Minsk.
2026-02-16T13:09+0000
2026-02-16T13:13+0000
world
vladimir putin
alexander lukashenko
minsk
france
union state
emmanuel macron
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112089472_0:188:3072:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_d8fc8cad602ab60568dcd03c2ff8dd52.jpg
"The French came here. I conveyed a message to them not only from myself but also from Putin," Lukashenko was quoted by the Belta news agency as saying at a meeting with State Secretary of the Union State Sergei Glazyev. French President Emmanuel Macron "came to his senses" and, at the end of his career, decided to establish contacts with Russia, Lukashenko added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/macron-plans-to-set-up-direct-communication-channel-with-russia-1123632248.html
minsk
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112089472_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2e49f503c08c4513208962dcdd32f578.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarusian president alexander lukashenko, russian president vladimir putin, french representatives in minsk
belarusian president alexander lukashenko, russian president vladimir putin, french representatives in minsk

Lukashenko Conveys Message From Putin to French Representatives in Minsk

13:09 GMT 16.02.2026 (Updated: 13:13 GMT 16.02.2026)
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankBelarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2026
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he conveyed a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to French representatives visiting Minsk.
"The French came here. I conveyed a message to them not only from myself but also from Putin," Lukashenko was quoted by the Belta news agency as saying at a meeting with State Secretary of the Union State Sergei Glazyev.
French President Emmanuel Macron "came to his senses" and, at the end of his career, decided to establish contacts with Russia, Lukashenko added.
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures at the Elysee Palace as French left-wing coalition accuses Emmanuel Macron of denying democracy after he has rejected the New Popular Front's candidate to form a new government following last month's inconclusive election, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 in Paris. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2026
World
Macron Plans to Set Up Direct Communication Channel With Russia
14 February, 09:21 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала