https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/russian-delegation-to-arrive-in-geneva-for-talks-on-ukraine-on-tuesday-morning---source-1123642868.html
Russian Delegation to Arrive in Geneva for Talks on Ukraine on Tuesday Morning - Source
Russian Delegation to Arrive in Geneva for Talks on Ukraine on Tuesday Morning - Source
Sputnik International
The Russian delegation will arrive in Geneva for talks on Ukraine on Tuesday morning, a diplomatic source told Sputnik
2026-02-16T18:27+0000
2026-02-16T18:27+0000
2026-02-16T18:28+0000
world
russia
ukraine
geneva
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/04/1123589774_0:42:1124:674_1920x0_80_0_0_202b1f879aeda988f5ea3be2924683aa.jpg
The Russian delegation will arrive at around 5:00 GMT, the source said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/geneva-talks-to-expand-beyond-abu-dhabi-agenda-include-territorial-issues--peskov-1123641798.html
russia
ukraine
geneva
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/04/1123589774_86:0:1039:715_1920x0_80_0_0_126e5bad63e5f3a7f31d447f64385982.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-ukraine talks in geneva, russia, ukraine, us, switzerland, ukraine conflict
russia-ukraine talks in geneva, russia, ukraine, us, switzerland, ukraine conflict
Russian Delegation to Arrive in Geneva for Talks on Ukraine on Tuesday Morning - Source
18:27 GMT 16.02.2026 (Updated: 18:28 GMT 16.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian delegation will arrive in Geneva for talks on Ukraine on Tuesday morning, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday.
The Russian delegation will arrive at around 5:00 GMT, the source said.