Russian Delegation to Arrive in Geneva for Talks on Ukraine on Tuesday Morning - Source
Russian Delegation to Arrive in Geneva for Talks on Ukraine on Tuesday Morning - Source
The Russian delegation will arrive in Geneva for talks on Ukraine on Tuesday morning, a diplomatic source told Sputnik
The Russian delegation will arrive at around 5:00 GMT, the source said.
russia-ukraine talks in geneva, russia, ukraine, us, switzerland, ukraine conflict
Russian Delegation to Arrive in Geneva for Talks on Ukraine on Tuesday Morning - Source

18:27 GMT 16.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian delegation will arrive in Geneva for talks on Ukraine on Tuesday morning, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday.
The Russian delegation will arrive at around 5:00 GMT, the source said.
World
Geneva Talks to Expand Beyond Abu Dhabi Agenda, Include Territorial Issues — Kremlin
09:42 GMT
