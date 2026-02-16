https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/russian-delegation-to-arrive-in-geneva-for-talks-on-ukraine-on-tuesday-morning---source-1123642868.html

Russian Delegation to Arrive in Geneva for Talks on Ukraine on Tuesday Morning - Source

Sputnik International

The Russian delegation will arrive in Geneva for talks on Ukraine on Tuesday morning, a diplomatic source told Sputnik

The Russian delegation will arrive at around 5:00 GMT, the source said.

