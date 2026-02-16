https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/geneva-talks-to-expand-beyond-abu-dhabi-agenda-include-territorial-issues--peskov-1123641798.html

Geneva Talks to Expand Beyond Abu Dhabi Agenda, Include Territorial Issues — Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in constant contact with Russian negotiators on the situation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Of course, the president is in constant contact with our negotiators," Peskov told reporters when asked if Putin planned to hold a meeting with the Russian delegation that is at the talks in Geneva.The Russian delegation is receiving detailed instructions from Putin on the eve of departure for talks in Geneva, the official said.The talks on Ukraine in Geneva are expected to focus on the main issues, including those related to territories, the official said.Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky remains to be the head of the Russian delegation of negotiators on Ukraine, even though he did not participate in latest rounds in Abu Dhabi, Peskov said."Medinsky remained the head of the delegation of our negotiators. Why didn't he participate in the previous two rounds? Because there was a discussion on security issues, issues that directly concerned the military," Peskov told reporters.Meetings will be held in Geneva within the framework of a working group on economic issues, which includes Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Dmitry Peskov said."Dmitriev, yes, he works on a separate track. This is a working group on economic cooperation. It is actively continuing to work," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about Dmitriev's presence in the Russian delegation at the upcoming meeting on the settlement in Ukraine on February 17 in Geneva.Earlier, Peskov said that talks on Ukraine would continue on February 17–18. The Russian delegation in Geneva will be led by Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the US president’s son-in-law, will attend the Ukraine settlement meeting in Geneva on Tuesday.The second round of talks on Ukraine, involving delegations from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, took place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5. The first round took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The talks were held behind closed doors, without the press.

