Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian forces have taken control of the settlement Minkovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of active actions, Battlegroup Yug liberated the settlement of Minkovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement said. The Russian forces also took control of Pokrovka village in the Sumy region, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 300 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Kiev has also lost over 275 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Vostok in the past day, the statement read.Additionally, the Russian armed forces defeated energy and transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces liberated the settlement Minkovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of active actions, Battlegroup Yug liberated the settlement of Minkovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement said.
The Russian forces also took control of Pokrovka village in the Sumy region, the ministry added.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 300 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 300 soldiers, six armored combat vehicles, nine vehicles and an artillery piece," the ministry said in a statement.
Kiev has also lost over 275 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Vostok in the past day, the statement read.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces defeated energy and transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said.
