https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/russian-forces-liberate-minkovka-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1123642089.html

Russian Forces Liberate Minkovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Russian Forces Liberate Minkovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Sputnik International

Russian forces have taken control of the settlement Minkovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2026-02-16T10:07+0000

2026-02-16T10:07+0000

2026-02-16T10:07+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

donetsk

ukraine

russian defense ministry

russian armed forces

liberation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117462851_0:0:2975:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_2f75f5e12d8f8bf2015ed590f2b57e79.jpg

"As a result of active actions, Battlegroup Yug liberated the settlement of Minkovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement said. The Russian forces also took control of Pokrovka village in the Sumy region, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 300 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Kiev has also lost over 275 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Vostok in the past day, the statement read.Additionally, the Russian armed forces defeated energy and transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260215/russian-forces-liberate-tsvetkovoye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1123636841.html

russia

donetsk

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces, take control, settlement in donetsk people's republic, russian defense ministry, taken control