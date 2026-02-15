https://sputnikglobe.com/20260215/russian-forces-liberate-tsvetkovoye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1123636841.html
Russian Forces Liberate Tsvetkovoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Units of Battlegroup Russia's Vostok continued advancing into the depth of the Ukrainian defenses and took control of the settlement of Tsvetkovoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Battlegroup Vostok continued advancing into the depth of the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Tsvetkovoye in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 320 fighters killed or injured in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry
said.
"The enemy lost over 320 military servicepeople, two personnel carriers, eight armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, two artillery weapons, an electronic warfare station and a materiel depot," the ministry said in a daily situation update.
This is in addition to more than 275 Ukrainian fighters eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr, more than 180 by Battlegroup Sever, up to 160 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 130 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 45 by Battlegroup Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.