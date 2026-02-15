https://sputnikglobe.com/20260215/russian-forces-liberate-tsvetkovoye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1123636841.html

Russian Forces Liberate Tsvetkovoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Tsvetkovoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

Sputnik International

Units of Battlegroup Russia's Vostok continued advancing into the depth of the Ukrainian defenses and took control of the settlement of Tsvetkovoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-02-15T09:47+0000

2026-02-15T09:47+0000

2026-02-15T09:47+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

zaporozhye

russian defense ministry

ukraine

russian armed forces

settlement

russian army

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117222520_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4bd9ca5c474220d2390bd0c69ce22799.jpg

"Battlegroup Vostok continued advancing into the depth of the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Tsvetkovoye in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 320 fighters killed or injured in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to more than 275 Ukrainian fighters eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr, more than 180 by Battlegroup Sever, up to 160 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 130 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 45 by Battlegroup Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260215/russian-troops-liberate-popovka-sidorovka-in-sumy-chugunovka-in-kharkov---gerasimov-1123636412.html

russia

zaporozhye

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces, zaporozhye region, ukrainian defenses and took control, ukrainian defenses, took contro