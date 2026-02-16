International
Russia's Bryansk Region Subject to Most Powerful, Massive Drone Attack - Governor
Russia's Bryansk Region Subject to Most Powerful, Massive Drone Attack - Governor
Russia's Bryansk Region has experienced the most powerful and massive UAV attack, with energy infrastructure facilities damaged, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
Russia's Bryansk Region has experienced the most powerful and massive UAV attack, with energy infrastructure facilities damaged, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
russia's bryansk region has experienced the most powerful and massive uav attack, with energy infrastructure facilities damaged, governor alexander bogomaz said.

Russia's Bryansk Region Subject to Most Powerful, Massive Drone Attack - Governor

06:17 GMT 16.02.2026
Damaged apartment block following a Ukrainian drone attack on Ramenskoye, Moscow region, Russia
Ukrainian forces attempted a large-scale drone attack on Russia's Bryansk Region from early Sunday morning, with 120 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) destroyed, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
Russia's Bryansk Region has experienced the most powerful and massive UAV attack, with energy infrastructure facilities damaged, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Yesterday, the Bryansk Region experienced the most powerful and massive attack. There was no launch of such a large number of UAVs simultaneously per day in any region of Russia. As a result of the terrorist actions of the armed forces of Ukraine, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged," Bogomaz wrote on his social media.

