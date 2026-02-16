https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/russias-bryansk-region-subject-to-most-powerful-massive-drone-attack---governor-1123640098.html
Russia's Bryansk Region Subject to Most Powerful, Massive Drone Attack - Governor
Russia's Bryansk Region Subject to Most Powerful, Massive Drone Attack - Governor
Sputnik International
Russia's Bryansk Region has experienced the most powerful and massive UAV attack, with energy infrastructure facilities damaged, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
2026-02-16T06:17+0000
2026-02-16T06:17+0000
2026-02-16T06:17+0000
military
russia
bryansk region
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0e/1121164474_0:190:2969:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_27f3cf4639eb5be99029cf24d510e2ba.jpg
Russia's Bryansk Region has experienced the most powerful and massive UAV attack, with energy infrastructure facilities damaged, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/russian-air-defenses-shot-down-20-ukrainian-drones-overnight---mod-1123631877.html
russia
bryansk region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0e/1121164474_120:0:2851:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9436e45041216de6fa6056e5839c1e68.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's bryansk region has experienced the most powerful and massive uav attack, with energy infrastructure facilities damaged, governor alexander bogomaz said.
russia's bryansk region has experienced the most powerful and massive uav attack, with energy infrastructure facilities damaged, governor alexander bogomaz said.
Russia's Bryansk Region Subject to Most Powerful, Massive Drone Attack - Governor
Ukrainian forces attempted a large-scale drone attack on Russia's Bryansk Region from early Sunday morning, with 120 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) destroyed, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
Russia's Bryansk Region has experienced the most powerful and massive UAV attack, with energy infrastructure facilities damaged, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
"Yesterday, the Bryansk Region experienced the most powerful and massive attack. There was no launch of such a large number of UAVs simultaneously per day in any region of Russia. As a result of the terrorist actions of the armed forces of Ukraine, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged," Bogomaz wrote on his social media.