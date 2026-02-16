International
UK Arms Factory’s Setback Delays Shells For Ukraine
UK Arms Factory's Setback Delays Shells For Ukraine
A new munitions factory at Glascoed in southern Wales remains unopened over six months after its original launch date slated for last summer, The Guardian reports.
A new munitions factory at Glascoed in southern Wales remains unopened over six months after its original launch date slated for last summer, The Guardian reports. This means the UK’s key munitions boost in the form of 155 mm artillery rounds for Ukraine is stuck indefinitely. When asked for clarification, BAE Systems—Europe’s largest arms maker, which owns the factory—attributed the delay to a decision made during construction in 2025 to increase the plant’s production capacity by double. The delay will most likely hamper the UK’s plans to send another batch of weapons worth $736 million to the Zelensky regime despite Russia’s repeated warnings that the West pumping Ukraine with armaments won’t change the situation at the battlefield. Western military aid has failed to keep the Russian Army from advancing on all front lines.
Russia has repeatedly said that Western arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the resolution of the military conflict and make NATO countries a party to the crisis. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for the Russian military.
This means the UK’s key munitions boost in the form of 155 mm artillery rounds for Ukraine is stuck indefinitely.
When asked for clarification, BAE Systems—Europe’s largest arms maker, which owns the factory—attributed the delay to a decision made during construction in 2025 to increase the plant’s production capacity by double.
The delay will most likely hamper the UK’s plans to send another batch of weapons worth $736 million to the Zelensky regime despite Russia’s repeated warnings that the West pumping Ukraine with armaments won’t change the situation at the battlefield. Western military aid has failed to keep the Russian Army from advancing on all front lines.
