https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/iran-ready-to-close-hormuz-strait-if-needed-as-soon-as-possible---commander-of-irgc-navy-1123645276.html

Iran Ready to Close Hormuz Strait, ASAP If Needed - IRGC Naval Commander

Iran Ready to Close Hormuz Strait, ASAP If Needed - IRGC Naval Commander

Sputnik International

Iran is ready to close the Strait of Hormuz, if necessary, as soon as possible, Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Adm. Alireza Tangsiri said on Tuesday.

2026-02-17T11:50+0000

2026-02-17T11:50+0000

2026-02-17T11:59+0000

world

middle east

abbas araghchi

iran

strait of hormuz

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

geneva

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/06/1116015136_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_04b3b15d550edf934992ade1bcfe051a.jpg

"If there is a pretext for closing the Strait of Hormuz, our armed forces will carry out this operation as soon as possible," Tangsiri said, as quoted by the IRIB broadcaster.A new round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear dossier are held on February 17 in Geneva with the mediation of Oman.Iran is ready to stay in Geneva for several days, even weeks, in order to reach an agreement with the United States, Tehran's representatives expect the same serious approach from Washington, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/ill-be-involved-in-those-talks-indirectly--trump-on-us-iran-talks-in-geneva-1123643039.html

iran

strait of hormuz

geneva

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran is ready to close the strait of hormuz, if necessary, as soon as possible, commander of iran's islamic revolution guard corps (irgc) navy rear adm. alireza tangsiri said on tuesday.