Iran Ready to Close Hormuz Strait, ASAP If Needed - IRGC Naval Commander
Iran Ready to Close Hormuz Strait, ASAP If Needed - IRGC Naval Commander
Iran is ready to close the Strait of Hormuz, if necessary, as soon as possible, Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Adm. Alireza Tangsiri said on Tuesday.
"If there is a pretext for closing the Strait of Hormuz, our armed forces will carry out this operation as soon as possible," Tangsiri said, as quoted by the IRIB broadcaster.A new round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear dossier are held on February 17 in Geneva with the mediation of Oman.Iran is ready to stay in Geneva for several days, even weeks, in order to reach an agreement with the United States, Tehran's representatives expect the same serious approach from Washington, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.
11:50 GMT 17.02.2026 (Updated: 11:59 GMT 17.02.2026)
Iran is ready to close the Strait of Hormuz, if necessary, as soon as possible, Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Adm. Alireza Tangsiri said on Tuesday.
"If there is a pretext for closing the Strait of Hormuz, our armed forces will carry out this operation as soon as possible," Tangsiri said, as quoted by the IRIB broadcaster.
A new round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear dossier are held on February 17 in Geneva with the mediation of Oman.
Iran is ready to stay in Geneva for several days, even weeks, in order to reach an agreement with the United States, Tehran's representatives expect the same serious approach from Washington, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"[Iranian Foreign Minister] Mr. Araghchi has always said that we are ready to stay here for a longer period, for several days or even weeks, in order to finalize any agreement. We hope to see the same level of seriousness from the United States," Baghaei told Press TV.

