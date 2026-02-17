https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/ill-be-involved-in-those-talks-indirectly--trump-on-us-iran-talks-in-geneva-1123643039.html

‘I’ll Be Involved in Those Talks Indirectly’ — Trump on US-Iran Talks in Geneva

US President Donald Trump said he will be involved “indirectly” in talks with Iran in Geneva on Tuesday, calling them “very important.” 17.02.2026, Sputnik International

"So I'll be involved in those talks indirectly, and they'll be very important, and we'll see what can happen," Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Monday. He added that Iran “wants to make a deal” and added he hopes Tehran will be “more reasonable.” He also warned of “consequences” if no agreement is reached.A second round of indirect negotiations on the Iranian nuclear dossier is scheduled for February 17 in Geneva. The Iranian delegation is led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation is headed by US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff. Last week, Trump said that a second US Navy carrier strike group would soon be deployed to the Middle East amid rising tensions around Iran, stressing that it would be needed in case a deal with Tehran cannot be reached. Araghchi said that Tehran insists on its right to enrich uranium, even if it leads to war.

