Iran, US Hold Constructive Talks, Exchange Ideas on Nuclear Issue - Foreign Minister

Iran, US Hold Constructive Talks, Exchange Ideas on Nuclear Issue - Foreign Minister

Iran and the United States held serious talks in a constructive atmosphere and exchanged ideas on the Iranian nuclear issue, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday.

2026-02-17T14:20+0000

"I can say that at this round, compared to the last one, we brought up absolutely serious issues for discussion, the atmosphere was more productive. Various ideas were put up for discussion, and we had serious discussions on these ideas, and finally we found a strategic route that we will follow, along which we will move and reach a text of a possible agreement," Araghchi said on Iranian television, following talks with the United States in Geneva. The parties worked out the basic principles at talks in Geneva, according to which they will work on the deal on the Iranian nuclear dossier, the minister said, adding that this does not necessarily mean it will be possible to reach a deal. Iran notes that there was progress in dialogue with the United States compared to the previous round of negotiations, the minister concluded.

News

