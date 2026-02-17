International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/iran-us-held-constructive-talks-exchanged-ideas-on-nuclear-issue---foreign-minister-1123646875.html
Iran, US Hold Constructive Talks, Exchange Ideas on Nuclear Issue - Foreign Minister
Iran, US Hold Constructive Talks, Exchange Ideas on Nuclear Issue - Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Iran and the United States held serious talks in a constructive atmosphere and exchanged ideas on the Iranian nuclear issue, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday.
2026-02-17T14:20+0000
2026-02-17T14:32+0000
world
abbas araghchi
iran
geneva
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/10/1120162867_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7dd225e53f5a13fd3cfa43a4f08283f6.jpg
"I can say that at this round, compared to the last one, we brought up absolutely serious issues for discussion, the atmosphere was more productive. Various ideas were put up for discussion, and we had serious discussions on these ideas, and finally we found a strategic route that we will follow, along which we will move and reach a text of a possible agreement," Araghchi said on Iranian television, following talks with the United States in Geneva. The parties worked out the basic principles at talks in Geneva, according to which they will work on the deal on the Iranian nuclear dossier, the minister said, adding that this does not necessarily mean it will be possible to reach a deal. Iran notes that there was progress in dialogue with the United States compared to the previous round of negotiations, the minister concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/second-round-of-us-iran-nuclear-talks-ends-in-geneva---reports-1123646343.html
iran
geneva
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/10/1120162867_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c40f4bb9785e1f07a22ce875fdda635.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, us, talks, geneva, iranian nuclear issue, araghchi, negotiations
iran, us, talks, geneva, iranian nuclear issue, araghchi, negotiations

Iran, US Hold Constructive Talks, Exchange Ideas on Nuclear Issue - Foreign Minister

14:20 GMT 17.02.2026 (Updated: 14:32 GMT 17.02.2026)
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran and the United States held serious talks in a constructive atmosphere and exchanged ideas on the Iranian nuclear issue, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday.
"I can say that at this round, compared to the last one, we brought up absolutely serious issues for discussion, the atmosphere was more productive. Various ideas were put up for discussion, and we had serious discussions on these ideas, and finally we found a strategic route that we will follow, along which we will move and reach a text of a possible agreement," Araghchi said on Iranian television, following talks with the United States in Geneva.
The parties worked out the basic principles at talks in Geneva, according to which they will work on the deal on the Iranian nuclear dossier, the minister said, adding that this does not necessarily mean it will be possible to reach a deal.
"The time has not been determined yet. We agreed that the parties will work on the texts of a possible agreement, then we will exchange these texts, and then we will determine the date of the third round of negotiations," Araghchi said.
Iran notes that there was progress in dialogue with the United States compared to the previous round of negotiations, the minister concluded.
One of the streets of Geneva, Switzerland - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2026
World
Second Round of US-Iran Nuclear Talks Ends in Geneva - Reports
13:06 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала