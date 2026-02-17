https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/iran-us-held-constructive-talks-exchanged-ideas-on-nuclear-issue---foreign-minister-1123646875.html
Iran, US Hold Constructive Talks, Exchange Ideas on Nuclear Issue - Foreign Minister
Iran, US Hold Constructive Talks, Exchange Ideas on Nuclear Issue - Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Iran and the United States held serious talks in a constructive atmosphere and exchanged ideas on the Iranian nuclear issue, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday.
2026-02-17T14:20+0000
2026-02-17T14:20+0000
2026-02-17T14:32+0000
world
abbas araghchi
iran
geneva
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/10/1120162867_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7dd225e53f5a13fd3cfa43a4f08283f6.jpg
"I can say that at this round, compared to the last one, we brought up absolutely serious issues for discussion, the atmosphere was more productive. Various ideas were put up for discussion, and we had serious discussions on these ideas, and finally we found a strategic route that we will follow, along which we will move and reach a text of a possible agreement," Araghchi said on Iranian television, following talks with the United States in Geneva. The parties worked out the basic principles at talks in Geneva, according to which they will work on the deal on the Iranian nuclear dossier, the minister said, adding that this does not necessarily mean it will be possible to reach a deal. Iran notes that there was progress in dialogue with the United States compared to the previous round of negotiations, the minister concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/second-round-of-us-iran-nuclear-talks-ends-in-geneva---reports-1123646343.html
iran
geneva
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/10/1120162867_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c40f4bb9785e1f07a22ce875fdda635.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran, us, talks, geneva, iranian nuclear issue, araghchi, negotiations
iran, us, talks, geneva, iranian nuclear issue, araghchi, negotiations
Iran, US Hold Constructive Talks, Exchange Ideas on Nuclear Issue - Foreign Minister
14:20 GMT 17.02.2026 (Updated: 14:32 GMT 17.02.2026)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran and the United States held serious talks in a constructive atmosphere and exchanged ideas on the Iranian nuclear issue, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday.
"I can say that at this round, compared to the last one, we brought up absolutely serious issues for discussion, the atmosphere was more productive. Various ideas were put up for discussion, and we had serious discussions on these ideas, and finally we found a strategic route that we will follow, along which we will move and reach a text of a possible agreement," Araghchi said on Iranian television, following talks with the United States in Geneva.
The parties worked out the basic principles at talks in Geneva, according to which they will work on the deal on the Iranian nuclear dossier, the minister said, adding that this does not necessarily mean it will be possible to reach a deal.
"The time has not been determined yet. We agreed that the parties will work on the texts of a possible agreement, then we will exchange these texts, and then we will determine the date of the third round of negotiations," Araghchi said.
Iran notes that there was progress in dialogue with the United States compared to the previous round of negotiations, the minister concluded.