Second Round of US-Iran Nuclear Talks Ends in Geneva - Reports

The second round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran on the Iranian nuclear issue ended in Geneva on Tuesday, Axios reported, citing a US official.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that Iran was ready to stay in Geneva for several days, even weeks, in order to reach an agreement with the United States.US-IAEA MeetingThe United States held a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi ahead of talks with Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.Iran referred the question of indirect participation by US President Donald Trump in the atomic talks with Tehran in Geneva back to the US, IRNA reported, citing a source close to the Iranian negotiating team.Earlier in the day, Trump stated that he would indirectly participate in the talks with Iran, which took place in Geneva on Tuesday.

