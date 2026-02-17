https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/kallas-became-eu-foreign-policy-chief-by-chance---ex-austrian-foreign-minister-1123646151.html

Kallas Landed Top EU Foreign Policy Job By Luck - Ex-Austrian FM

Kallas Landed Top EU Foreign Policy Job By Luck - Ex-Austrian FM

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas landed her post purely by chance, with qualifications taking a backseat, former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said on Tuesday.

Kneissl told the Solovyov Live show that both Kallas and her predecessor, Federica Mogherini, rose to lead European foreign policy coincidentally. She noted the erosion of the selection procedure in European politics, business and education, where top talent is no longer prioritized. The European Commission relies on a mathematical formula for appointments, prioritizing geographical origin, gender and political alignment over expertise, Kneissl said.

