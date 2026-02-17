https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/kallas-became-eu-foreign-policy-chief-by-chance---ex-austrian-foreign-minister-1123646151.html
Kallas Landed Top EU Foreign Policy Job By Luck - Ex-Austrian FM
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas landed her post purely by chance, with qualifications taking a backseat, former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said on Tuesday.
Kneissl told the Solovyov Live show that both Kallas and her predecessor, Federica Mogherini, rose to lead European foreign policy coincidentally. She noted the erosion of the selection procedure in European politics, business and education, where top talent is no longer prioritized. The European Commission relies on a mathematical formula for appointments, prioritizing geographical origin, gender and political alignment over expertise, Kneissl said.
11:55 GMT 17.02.2026 (Updated: 12:02 GMT 17.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas obtained her post purely by chance and not by merit, with her qualifications taking a backseat, former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said on Tuesday.
Kneissl told the Solovyov Live show that both Kallas and her predecessor, Federica Mogherini, rose to lead European foreign policy coincidentally.
She noted the erosion of the selection procedure in European politics, business and education, where top talent is no longer prioritized.
The European Commission relies on a mathematical formula for appointments, prioritizing geographical origin, gender and political alignment over expertise, Kneissl said.
In early December, Belgian police searched the College of Europe and European External Action Service (EEAS) in Brussels as part of a probe led by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO). Mogherini, ex-EEAS chief Stefano Sannino and another person were accused of fraud and corruption. They have not been charged yet.