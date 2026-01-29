https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/eus-kallas-says-very-hard-territorial-concessions-by-ukraine-possible-1123545257.html

EU's Kallas Says 'Very Hard' Territorial Concessions by Ukraine Possible

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Thursday that "very hard" territorial concessions to Kiev at the peace talks in return for "security guarantees" are possible.

"If the Ukrainians are making very hard concessions, then they are making this in order to have peace for the resat of Ukraine, and then it has to be very clear that there is peace for the rest of Ukraine" Kallas told reporters, adding that the Americans should also consider.The first meeting of the Russia-US-Ukraine trilateral working group on security issues took place in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday. The UAE government described the meeting as positive and constructive, noting that Russian and Ukrainian delegations spoke to each other directly.On December 28, Volodymyr Zelensky ruled out withdrawing Ukrainian armed forces from the Donbas region following a meeting with US President Donald Trump. On January 23, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbas was an important condition. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov described the Ukrainian military pullout from the region as an essential component of any comprehensive peace plan.On November 23, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU opposed any changes to Ukraine's borders and did not support limitations that could weaken the Ukrainian armed forces. In response, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that the EU's position made peace in Ukraine impossible and that Moscow did not see a place for Europe at the negotiating table.

