Geneva Negotiations on Ukraine to Begin Within Couple of Hours - Kremlin

Negotiations on Ukraine in Geneva will begin within the next couple of hours, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"They will definitely start within a couple of hours," he told reporters, responding to a question, adding that the parties are finalizing the exact start time on the ground. The negotiations will be closed to the press, the spokesman noted. The talks are set to continue on Wednesday, the official said, cautioning not to anticipate any news following Tuesday's meetings.Moscow pointed out that Ukraine is engaged in energy blackmail against Hungary, Peskov added.Russia remains in contact with buyers of its oil, the spokesman emphasized.

