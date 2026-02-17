https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/negotiations-on-ukraine-in-geneva-will-begin-within-next-couple-of-hours---kremlin-1123644304.html
Geneva Negotiations on Ukraine to Begin Within Couple of Hours - Kremlin
Negotiations on Ukraine in Geneva will begin within the next couple of hours, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"They will definitely start within a couple of hours," he told reporters, responding to a question, adding that the parties are finalizing the exact start time on the ground. The negotiations will be closed to the press, the spokesman noted. The talks are set to continue on Wednesday, the official said, cautioning not to anticipate any news following Tuesday's meetings.Moscow pointed out that Ukraine is engaged in energy blackmail against Hungary, Peskov added.Russia remains in contact with buyers of its oil, the spokesman emphasized.
09:28 GMT 17.02.2026 (Updated: 10:33 GMT 17.02.2026)
"They will definitely start within a couple of hours," he told reporters, responding to a question, adding that the parties are finalizing the exact start time on the ground.
The negotiations will be closed to the press, the spokesman noted.
The talks are set to continue on Wednesday, the official said, cautioning not to anticipate any news following Tuesday's meetings.
Moscow pointed out that Ukraine is engaged in energy blackmail against Hungary, Peskov added.
"We are witnessing that clearly some energy blackmail by Ukraine against EU member Hungary is occurring. We are in contact with the buyers, but the situation here is precisely complicated by this position," Peskov told reporters, answering the question whether Russia is considering the possibility of increasing oil supplies to Hungary through Croatia.
Russia remains in contact with buyers of its oil, the spokesman emphasized.
"Well, this is, of course, an issue that is being discussed at the corporate level. The companies that provide supplies have contractual obligations," Peskov explained.